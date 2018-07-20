A television can be a major purchase, especially when you're looking for one that can display in 4K HDR. The latest Chromecast Ultra can do exactly that, but you need a TV that supports it.
And you'll be getting a lot of TV for the money as prices on mid-tier models drop and software like webOS and Android TV seem to be present in almost every model. It's a buyer's market, so if you're thinking about it now is the time to act! here is our pick for the best televisions to use with your Chromecast Ultra.
LG 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
LG's OLED TVs are a thing of beauty. They bring absolute perfect black and vivid color and the bright self-illuminating pixels make for sharp images and crystal clear motion. If you want the very best of the best in a television, you'll look for an LG OLED set.
But you can get the same display and the accompaniments that make LG TVs great at a more reasonable price if you go with a smaller model. The 65-inch series comes complete with ThinQ, LG's AI platform, and Google Assistant built in and supports Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG for 4K HDR content and uses LG's unique tone-mapping to make sure your picture looks amazing. it even works with Amazon's Alexa platform. $3,000 is still a lot of money to spend, but this is a lot of TV.
Samsung FLAT 65 -inch 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV
Samsung's 65-inch flat LCD brings the rich color of 4K HDR in a super slim design. Samsung's UHD engine brings the same beautiful color and high contrast of the company's Q Engine but at a fraction of the price as this 65-inch model sells for just $1,000.
It includes Samsung's SmartTV software and smart remote, but these won't interfere with a Chromecast in any way. you can also install the Samsung TV app on your phone and have a full-function remote in your pocket all of the time. The 65-inch model also works with SmartThings so it will fit right into any smart home. This television is one of the best values you'll find and offers all the extras — and a beautiful display — at an affordable price.
Sceptre 55-Inch 4K Ultra LED UTV
You don't have to spend a thousand dollars to get a 4K television, you just have to give up some of the bells and whistles that most TVs come with. This Sceptre 55-inch model has a great picture and checks in at just $300!
What you get is a very nice LED-backlit panel at 3840 x 2160 resolution that's HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 compliant and has an MEMC 120Hz refresh rate. That means it's motion interpolated and not true 120Hz so you won't be playing games at 120HZ, but you'll see a difference in quality when you watch a video or movie. Iy's also nice and slim and comes with a full-function remote. Getting a TV this good at a budget price is a great way to move to 4K.
Your pick
What TV do you use with your Chromecast? Have you taken the plunge to 4K yet? Let us know in the comments below!