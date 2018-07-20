A television can be a major purchase, especially when you're looking for one that can display in 4K HDR. The latest Chromecast Ultra can do exactly that, but you need a TV that supports it.

And you'll be getting a lot of TV for the money as prices on mid-tier models drop and software like webOS and Android TV seem to be present in almost every model. It's a buyer's market, so if you're thinking about it now is the time to act! here is our pick for the best televisions to use with your Chromecast Ultra.