Whether you need them for photo editing, next-gen PC gaming, 4K streaming, or just because you're a sucker for more pixels, the best 4K monitors give you a level of visual quality that 1080p or 1440p monitors can't match. They can also get expensive, which is why we've included several budget and mid-range picks to go with our premium favorites. In fact, our top pick, the excellent ViewSonic VP2768-4K, is also one of the most affordable despite its high-quality specs. Narrow your 4K monitor search down to these nine reliable picks.

While far from the best in terms of raw specs, we chose the ViewSonic VP2768-4K for our top slot because it doesn't stray too far from what you'd pay for an excellent non-4K monitor and because it hits a wide gamut of colors for anyone who regularly uses photo or video editing software. Specifically, ViewSonic promises integrated color uniformity for 99% sRGB, 99% EBU, 99% Rec. 709, or 100% SMPTE-C color spaces, meaning they'll display in true color across the entire monitor. You can reportedly use 14-bit Look-Up Tables (LUT) to generate literal trillions of colors, and you can also adjust the brightness, contrast, color format, and other color settings in the Color Adjust menu. Creatives will appreciate the pro-level customization at a casual price, though anyone who needs high DCI-P3 or AdobeRGB coverage may need to look elsewhere. This monitor also isn't necessarily built for gaming but will be perfectly serviceable for non-competitive games, with 14ms GTG of input lag (or 7ms overclocked) and a 60Hz refresh rate. It has five USB ports, two HDMI 2.0s, and one regular and Mini DisplayPort each, which is useful for a wide range of connectivity even if we wish there could be one USB-C. The ViewSonic's stand can adjust five inches in height, plus swivel 120 degrees or pivot left or right 90 degrees. It's also VESA-compatible in case you want to add a monitor arm for a better viewing angle. With a glowing review from our Windows Central teammates for its on-screen display controls, color calibration, and near-bezelless design, we didn't hesitate to choose this 4K monitor as the best for the widest range of users. Pros: Near-perfect for multiple color standards

Great price for 4K performance

10 ports (including audio jack)

Versatile stand

Customized presets for different activities, color modes Cons: No built-in speakers

Not built for DCI-P3, AdobeRGB color gamuts

No USB-C ports

Best Cheap 4K Monitor: Dell 27" 4K UHD (S2721QS)

You will rarely see a 4K monitor in this price range with such excellent specs, but Dell surprised us with the 27-inch 4K S2721QS monitor. Some of the major feature highlights include 99% sRGB color gamut, AMD FreeSync support for 4K gaming, built-in dual 3W speakers, Dell's trademark ultrathin bezels on the top and sides, a fully adaptable stand including height adjustment, low input lag between 8ms and 4ms, and support for HDR playback. If you're looking for adjustable color modes for creative work, you'll need to look elsewhere (like at the ViewSonic, our top pick). The S2721QS is also thin on ports, with two HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.2 and a line-out port for audio, but no USB ports whatsoever. Otherwise, it's surprisingly able as a casual gaming machine unless you want more than 60 FPS in 4K, and will let you watch 4K HDR content once you're done with working from home. Its worth noting the Dell S2721Q is the same monitor, just with a fixed stand instead of one with an adjustable height, panning and rotating. We recommend the S2721QS but would recommend taking the fixed model if the moveable model is out of stock. Pros: Low price for a 4K monitor

Built-in speakers

Fully adjustable stand

Attractive design

AMD FreeSync and low input lag Cons: No USB ports

Limited color gamuts outside of sRGB

No 4K 60 FPS capabilities

Best 4K Monitor for Photo and Video Editing: BenQ PD2720U

If you're willing to more than double your 4K monitor budget, the BenQ PD2720U is easily the best choice for color performance and creative work while still offering an attractive design, flexible stand, and great port selection. We won't tell anyone they should spend thousands on any monitor, but BenQ's 4K model certainly does its best to justify the price. For reliable color fidelity, the BenQ PD2720U has 100% sRGB, 100% AdobeRGB, and 96% DCI-P3 color reproduction, plus color presets for Rec.709, CAD/CAM, Animation, low blue light and Darkroom. You can split the 27-inch monitor down the middle and have it display one color type on each side, too, in case you need to compare and contrast. Whichever PC or laptop you own, you can connect it via the multiple HDMI, USB-C, Thunderbolt 3, or DisplayPort ports, depending on your preferences. A control puck attaches to the Micro-USB port and lets you quickly change modes without having to use the under-monitor controls. Add in a stand that can pivot, swivel, and tilt, and blue light and ZeroFlicker filters for protecting your eyes during long workdays, and you have a monitor with few drawbacks. Again, this monitor is expensive and isn't built for gaming at 60Hz, though its 6ms response rate is perfectly respectable for casual gaming. And while it has built-in speakers, their power and sound quality are underwhelming, so you'll probably depend on portable speakers or headphones instead. Pros: Built for professional photo / video editing

HDR10+ compatible

Adjustable stand

Thunderbolt 3 is Mac-compatible, charges your laptop

Thin bezels on three sides Cons: Quiet built-in speakers

Expensive

6ms response time could be better for gaming

Best Mid-Range 4K Monitor for Business and Creatives: Dell UltraSharp 27" U2720Q

We're finishing off our trifecta of excellent creative 4K monitors with the Dell UltraSharp 27-inch U2720Q, one of the best Dell monitors because it stays pretty affordable despite impressive specs. For photo and video editing with accurate colors, you'll find 95% DCI-P3, 99% sRGB, 99% Rec 709 and a sub-2 Delta-E score, with 350 nits of brightness at 1300:1 contrast. You won't find the same breadth of color standards as the ViewSonic or BenQ models, but you'll still get wide gamuts for three of the most commonly used standards. Outside of creative work, this is a dependable 4K monitor to pick for working at home, regardless of your occupation. The 27-inch display will greatly expand your workspace, and with its DisplayHDR 400 compatibility, you can set it in DisplayHDR, Movie HDR, and Game HDR modes for the best performance in any context, including when the work day is done. The VESA-compatible stand can easily tilt, swivel, and pivot. You also have the choice between one HDMI port, two USB-C ports with 90W of power for your connected laptop, one DisplayPort connector, and three USB Type-A ports, so it'll work with whichever devices you use. It even comes with a three year warranty. Like many of our other best monitor picks, the U2720Q is stuck at 60Hz and lacks gaming-specific tools like variable refresh rates (VRR) or FreeSync, but does at least hit 5ms response rate in Fast mode if you end up using it for gaming. Otherwise, it's an all-around excellent device that lives up to Dell's typical level of quality. We recommend pairing it with some of our favorite Dell PC accessories. Pros: 95% DCI-P3 with built-in calibration

Moveable VESA stand

Great port selection

HDR compatible

Thin bezels on three sides Cons: Can get expensive when not on sale

Not built for gaming

Best 32-inch 4K Monitor: BenQ EW3280U

Want to expand beyond a mere 27-inch monitor and give yourself a massive display built for multiple windows in 4K? The BenQ EW3280U is the new monitor of choice for Android Central's video editor, and could be yours too. It has a lot of perks, most of which will sound familiar from our other best 4K monitor selections: HDR400, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, thin bezels on three sides, a VESA-compatible stand, and two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort and one USB-C port with power charging. Our video editor regularly uses it while working in Final Cut Pro, and said that even if it wasn't built specifically for professional editors, he comfortably uses it that way. There are some other novel perks. It has built-in stereo 2W speakers and a 5W woofer that aren't powerful or directional, but performed better than any other built-in monitor audio we've heard yet. It has BenQ's proprietary HDRi sensors for adjusting the brightness and contrast automatically based on ambient lighting in the room. It can use HDR image processing to improve SDR content to look better, and, along with a few color profile and blue light settings, it supports AMD FreeSync for gaming and a 5ms response rate. FreeSync will help make 4K gaming on the 32-inch monitor tear- and stutter-free, though you're still stuck at 60Hz.

Now for the downsides. To fit the speakers, there is a more traditional, large bar on the bottom of the monitor, where many of our other picks are much thinner. The 60W USB-C charger will be slow to charge more powerful laptops. While you can tilt it, you won't find panning, swivelling, or height adjustments here. It's a large, static, dynamic monitor with plenty of smarts that's decently expensive as a result. Pros: 95% DCI-P3

2.1ch built-in speakers

HDR400 and HDRi

32 inches for massive workstation

AMD FreeSync for 4K gaming Cons: Rigid stand

60W USB-C isn't enough for many laptops

60Hz refresh rate only

Best Gaming 4K Monitor: Asus ROG Strix XG27UQ

For the impatient gamers saying, "enough with this 60Hz nonsense," Asus's 4K gaming monitor is exactly what you're looking for. It's somewhat pricey, but doesn't rise to the absurd cost of many 4K gaming displays. Connected to the DisplayPort, your PC or gaming laptop will be capable of running 144Hz with a 1ms response time for near-instant mouse feedback. Unlike other gaming monitors that focus solely on faster refresh rates, the ROG Strix doesn't abandon visual quality for the sake of frames per second. It hits a respectable 90% in the DCI-P3 color gamut and a radiant 400 nits of brightness, so your favorite video game worlds will look good when you slow down to enjoy them. When things speed up, however, you can rely on its Nvidia G-Sync tech and VRR to avoid tearing or dropped frames. The display itself is customizable based on your game genre of choice, letting you choose settings in the DisplayWidget software utility for racing, FPS, RTS, MOBA, sRGB or cinematic, among others. You don't have to frequently switch modes because you can assign these presets to different games so the monitor adjusts automatically. And there are other proprietary adjustments like ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur for making fast-moving games less nauseating, or Shadow Boost for improved contrast in dark gaming worlds. Before buying this or any 4K gaming monitor, you'll want to make sure your PC or laptop has the power to run games with high graphics and high frame rates. Assuming it can, this is our top recommendation for a monitor that can handle anything your gaming rig can throw its way. Pros: 144Hz and 1ms in 4K

Great color fidelity

HDR400 gaming and cinema modes

Customizable gaming presets

G-Sync and low motion blur Cons: Fairly expensive

No AMD FreeSync

Best Budget 4K Gaming Monitor: BenQ EL2870U

Our third BenQ monitor on our list — which should tell you something about our respect for the manufacture — the EL2870U is also the cheapest 4K monitor we're recommending today. While it's built for gaming specifically, anyone on a tight budget looking for any 4K monitor could reasonably choose this device and get a pretty display for casual work and streaming. At this price range, you'll have to settle for 4K 60Hz gaming, but most gaming rigs don't take you past 60 FPS anyway. The 27.9-inch display hits 1ms GTG, supports AMD FreeSync, and even has built-in 2W stereo speakers. The latter won't exactly blow you away with sound, but we appreciate the inclusion nonetheless, as budget gamers can wait to buy improved speakers down the line. It also recreates a standard 72% NTSC color gamut with 300 nits of brightness, and has built-in tech for adjusting the brightness based on lighting conditions around it. Basically, it's not built for professional editing and the less-vibrant visuals correspond to the bargain price. But this is the best 4K gaming monitor that will save you hundreds of dollars to spend on expanding your gaming library or upgrading your PC to actually play in 4K. We'd particuarly recommend it to Chromebook users looking to play Stadia games in 4K for cheap. Pros: Very affordable price for 4K

4K with 1ms input lag

Supports AMD FreeSync

Adjusts brightness to match room

Built-in speakers Cons: Stuck at 60Hz / 60FPS

Only 300cd/m2

Best 4K Monitor for Apple Users: LG UltraFine 4K (24MD4KL)