With your PlayStation VR (PSVR) you have the option to immerse yourself in your favorites shows and movies, and this time with better equipment. So get your popcorn ready, plug in your PSVR and get ready to experience these amazing titles like you never have before! I'm talking about 3D Blu-Ray, a high definition experience to make you feel like you're actually inside some of your favorite titles. If you're not sure where to get started check out our line-up for the best titles to start with! The line-up Avatar

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Ghostbusters (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy

Coraline 3D

No, we're not talking about the Last Airbender (and how disappointed we are with it), we're talking about Pandora from Alpha Centauri star system. Words can not describe the emotions that ran through me watching this movie in theaters, let alone how star-struck and speechless I was experiencing it in #D Blu-Ray. There will not be a movie that will break my heart as much as Avatar did when we see the screams of the Na'vi people as their village is threatened by the humans attempting to inhabit it. You can find this title as a combo deal with Titanic for $31.22. Prepare yourself for a whirlwind of emotions from the joy of flying, the pain of loss, and the pride of triumph as you experience Pandora from a first-person perspective. Keep your tissues ready, it's gonna be a wild ride. See on Amazon Star Wars: The Force Awakens

"Chewie... we're home." Well, you most certainly won't need a garbage chute or a trash compactor for this title. For $29.96 you can find Star Wars: The Force Awakens on Amazon and get your midichlorian count ready for some serious action because you're gonna need as much of the Force as possible. Follow this epic story of a battle far, far away and you'll get to experience the adventures of Rey, Po, and Fin on their mission to defeat Kylo. Then, when you get to the part where Leia comes out... pause the movie and give Karrie Fisher one last salute. Most things will pale in comparison to putting yourself in the stars. See on Amazon Ghostbusters (2016)

For $29.63 you can find the 2016 remake of the Ghostbusters on Amazon and really show people that you ain't afraid of no ghost! So strap on your PSVR headset and watch the new team get together in iconic scenes like watching the new crew test their brand new weapons. Besides, seeing them jump into action against the ghosts is truly a remarkable experience up close and personal. This all-female crew of Ghostbusters took the world by storm showing anything you can do, we can do just the same. So when you're ready to jump into the Ecto One, go on Amazon and prepare yourself for one of the most empowering movies of 2016. See on Amazon Guardians of the Galaxy