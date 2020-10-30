Do you have a family you never knew about? Are you genetically likely to develop a certain disease? Do you enjoy saving a bunch of money? You can discover the answers to all of these questions and more with the 23andMe DNA test that's on sale for $99 thanks to an early Black Friday sale. That's a huge discount, saving you $100 off its regular price. It's also a match for its Prime Day price.
$100 savings
23andMe Health and Ancestry Personal Genetic Service DNA Test
One of 23andMe's most expansive tests includes over 125 reports including the Ancestry Service, 90 DNA-based online reports, and more. Simply provide a saliva sample and get results back in less than two months.
$99.00
$199.00 $100 off
These at-home kits are pretty simple to use. All you need to do is provide a DNA sample using your saliva. Then you send it back to the 23andMe lab, the people there analyze it, and you get your reports within eight weeks. The $99 test includes more than 125 reports about your health, wellness, ancestry, and more.
The Ancestry Service includes over 35 reports that detail things like your ancestry composition, maternal and paternal haplogroups, Neanderthal ancestry, and your DNA family. It also has the DNA Relative Finder that can match and connect you with relatives through the 23andMe database. That's an optional feature that you can choose to opt in for and not one you have to do.
In addition to the Ancestry Service, you'll also get more than 90 DNA-based online reports about your health. For example, Health Predisposition can show you info on your chances of getting Type 2 Diabetes, Late-Onset Alzheimer's, Celiac disease, and more. Look at your status as a Carrier for diseases like Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell, and hereditary hearing loss. Plus, get wellness and trait reports regarding everything from genetic weight and lactose intolerance to your hair traits and facial features.
If you're worried about how revealing all this information might impact your privacy, you have control over your DNA and the reports you want to see. Read more about 23andMe's privacy policies.
