Netflix continues to be one of the best streaming services when it comes to both original series and films. But with so much content to choose from, and more being added on the regular, where do you start? Here's a round-up of the best 21 Netflix movies streaming now.

Best Netflix Originals Netflix has established itself as the premiere streaming service for solid original films. With that in mind, here's a roundup of some of the best — and most recently released — Netflix Originals films streaming on the platform right now. Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell uses rare footage and in-depth interviews with the people who knew The Notorious B.I.G. best to reflect on the late rapper's journey from hustler to hip-hop king and celebrate his life.

Set in the late '30s, The Dig stars Carey Mulligan as wealthy English landowner Edith Pretty, who hires amateur archaeologist Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes) to investigate the mounds on her property. During the excavation, the team discovers priceless artifacts from the Dark Ages. Malcolm & Marie

Directed by Sam Levinson, Malcolm & Marie stars John David Washington and Zendaya as the titular couple. The film is set during one tumultuous night, when the pair are forced to face the scary truths of their broken relationship. Moxie

Moxie tells the story of a shy teenage girl who publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school, after being inspired by stories of her mother's Riot grrrl past. The film stars Amy Poehler, Hadley Robinson, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Over The Moon

Glen Keane's latest animated film, Over The Moon tells the story of an adventurous girl who builds a rocket ship with hopes of meeting a mythical goddess on the moon. The Trial of the Chicago 7

Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants who were charged with conspiracy, among other things, by the federal government following the countercultural protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The White Tiger

Based on the novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga, The White Tiger stars Adarsh Gourav as the driver for a rich Indian family, who uses his ambition and wit to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Best Classics on Netflix If you want to spend your next lazy Sunday catching up on classic films you've yet to watch, Netflix has you covered. While some may argue that the most wide-ranging selection of classic movies are currently on HBO Max, Netflix also boasts an impressive library of classic films. Here are some of the best currently streaming. Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Released in 1967, Bonnie and Clyde is Arthur Penn's biographical crime film about the real-life crime duo, Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker. The film stars Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty as the titular criminals. Enter the Dragon (1973)

In Robert Clouse's Enter the Dragon, Bruce Lee portrays a martial-arts expert who sets off on a mission to help capture the narcotics dealer believed to be responsible for his sister's death. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

One of the most celebrated cinematic parodies of all time, Monty Python and the Holy Grail retells the story of King Arthur and the age-old quest for the Holy Grail. Along the hilarious journey, Arthur and his merry men face horrors including a persistent Black Knight, a three-headed giant, and a group of bumbling knights. Platoon (1986)

Platoon stars Charlie Sheen as Chris Taylor, who leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Faced with the violence of war and the realities of his duties, Chris' life is forever changed. The film also stars Tom Berenger and Willem Dafoe. Rain Man (1988)

Rain Man stars Tom Cruise as car dealer Charlie Babbitt, who returns to his hometown following the death of his estranged father, and learns he has an autistic older brother named Raymond (Dustin Hoffman). Motivated by the money his father left behind, Charlie checks Raymond out of the facility to embark on a cross-country trip. She's Gotta Have It (1986)

Directed by Spike Lee, She's Gotta Have It follows Beautiful Nola Darling (Tracy Camilla Johns), who vows to figure out what kind of man she wants to date by starting relationships with three men at the same time. Taxi Driver (1976)

Taxi Driver stars Robert De Niro as disturbed loner Travis Bickle, who takes a job as a New York City cabbie to cope with his insomnia. As Travis grows increasingly detached from reality, he ends up directing his violence toward a young sex worker (Jodie Foster). Best Unknown Greats on Netflix Netflix also offers a selection of great films you probably have yet to stumble across. Here's a list of films that viewers have really enjoyed, but still remain under the radar. Dumplin' (2018)

Dumplin' follows plus-size teenager Willowdean "Dumplin'" Dickson, who struggles with being the only daughter of a former beauty queen (Jennifer Aniston). With the help of her best friend and the music of Dolly Parton, Willowdean attempts to change the rules of the local pageant and her small Texas town. The Florida Project (2017)

The Florida Project follows 6-year-old Moonee and her two best friends as they forge their own adventures at a rundown Florida motel. Willem Dafoe stars as the kind motel manager who attempts to protect trio from the harsh reality that surrounds them. The Guest (2014)

The Guest stars Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey, Beauty and the Beast) as a mysterious soldier, who shows up on an unexpected family's doorstep in the wake of several unsolved deaths. High Flying Bird (2019)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, High Flying Bird stars André Holland as a sports agent who pitches a controversial business opportunity to his rookie basketball player client during a lockout. The film features cameos from NBA players Reggie Jackson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Donovan Mitchell. Killing Them Softly (2012)

A neo-noir crime thriller from Andrew Dominik, Killing Them Softly explores what happens when a rival crook hatches a plan to rob a card game run by a mobster -- and picks an inexperienced thug to do the job. The film stars Ray Liotta, Brad Pitt, James Gandolfini, and Ben Mendelsohn. Mud

Mud tells the story of a pair of Arkansas boys named Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland), who encounter a fugitive named Mud (Matthew McConaughey) who needs their help. Safety Not Guaranteed (2012)

Safety Not Guaranteed stars Aubrey Plaza as an dissatisfied magazine intern who befriends an unusual guy named Kenneth (Mark Duplass), who is looking for someone to join him on a trip back through time. The film also stars Jake Johnson and Jeff Garlin. The perfect film for you

With so many streaming services now on the market, it's easy to compare the film catalog of Netflix versus Disney+ or other platforms of the moment. But when it comes to more mature and more varied content, Netflix is still the one to beat. If you're looking for something you won't be able to find on any other streaming platform, you may want to check out Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, or Malcolm & Marie -- the latter of which was actually filmed using extreme safety measures during lockdown. For streamers looking to educate themselves in classic filmography, the thrilling Bonnie & Clyde or the comedic Monty Python and The Holy Grail should go to the top of your list. And finally, there are a ton of Netflix movies streaming now that you might not even realize you missed. That's where Dumplin' and Safety Not Guaranteed come into play. While the two films are vastly different, they're sure to keep you laughing and bring a smile to your face.