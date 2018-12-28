2018 was a great year for Android phones. Prices went up, but we got a proportionate improvement in design, performance, features and cameras. As is usually the case, though, a few phones truly stand out from the rest. In 2018, the best phone, at any price, is the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. It provides across-the-board wins in design, display quality, specs, features, photography, battery life and so much more.

Samsung offers an all-in-one package you can't find anywhere else. It's beautiful from any angle and accented by the best display you can find on any phone. It's also filled with the highest-end specs, excellent battery life, and nice-to-have features like a headphone jack, wireless charging, stereo speakers and the unique S Pen stylus. Its cameras are fast and simple to use, yet produce exceptional photos. Anyone will be happy with the Galaxy Note 9.

Why we picked the Galaxy Note 9 as the Best Android Phone of 2018

The Galaxy Note 9 has something for everyone. Actually, it has everything for everyone. Samsung manages to bring just about any feature in hardware or software you could ask for, and puts it together in a single package without introducing massive compromises or gaps in the experience. The hardware is excellent, packing a big and beautiful display on the front and top-notch specs inside. There's a large battery for effortless all-day battery life, even though a good amount of space is reserved for the S Pen stylus.

Samsung's software takes a bit to get used to, but is filled with great features and doesn't face slowdowns or hiccups. It's also getting even better with the pending Android 9 Pie update. And though its cameras aren't quite on the level of the Pixel 3 when it comes to straight photo quality, Samsung continues to be the best at having cameras that open quickly, capture quickly, and are incredibly consistent from shot to shot no matter the scene. And with the S pen in your hand, you can remotely trigger the cameras for even more unique shooting opportunities.

The Note 9 is the complete package from top to bottom. You pay an increased price for the privilege, but it's entirely worth it. It's our pick for the best Android phone of 2018.

Runners Up