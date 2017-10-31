A 2-in-1 adapter will let you listen while you charge.
The Pixel 2 delivers a great user experience, but the lack of a headphone jack has also incited panic in plenty of aux cord-using drivers and those of us who've grown attached to a specific pair of headphones. While the Pixel 2 comes with a 3.5mm adapter, this still causes issues for those who like to charge their phone and listen to music at the same time.
Thankfully, you can snag a 2-in-1 adapter that will let you charge up and plug in your headphones at the same time. We took a look at a few different adapters to get you the details you need!
A dearth of solid options
If you go hunting on Amazon or the like for a 2-in-1 adapter, then you're probably not going to have a good time. That's because unlike many other accessories you can easily find, snagging a 2-in-1 adapter is not an easy task. There aren't many options, and of them, only a handful are available through Amazon Prime.
The other issue is that of the few adapters available, many have fewer than 20 reviews, and of those reviews, there are a number of complaints about shoddy craftsmanship or adapters that just out and out don't work. We tried ordering two different adapters, one of which had a constant static-y noise, and the other refused to charge.
So trusting what you find on Amazon is a bit of a mixed bag, and you're as lucky to have good luck as you are to have bad. For the time being, the Google Store doesn't do much better. They have a Moshi USB-C adapter listed on the website, but it's not yet available for purchase. It is coming soon, though, so keeping an eye out for when it becomes available isn't a bad call.
Coming Soon: Moshi USB Type-C adapter
The Moshi USB Type-C adapter is the only 2-in-1 adapter that is available on the Google Store. It's also a bit pricey for an adapter, running at $44.95. That being said, it's got a solid titanium body, which means it'll take bumps if you use it while driving, without breaking or falling apart.
While it isn't available yet, you can check out the specs on the Google Store and see if it's something you'll want to grab once it becomes available.
Questions?
While it's unfortunate that there's only not a solid option for being able to charge and listen to music through wired headphones, hopefully the Moshi adapter will be available for purchase soon. Is there an adapter that you've come to love? Will you be picking up a Moshi adapter when you can? Let us know about it in the comments below.
*blank stare*
Considering the Pixel 2 doesn't come with headphones they could have at least included this adapter. I hate this trend.
Agree 100%
The battery lasts well over a day. What's the point?
I listen to music as I'm falling asleep. Charging overnight. Table stereo doesn't have Bluetooth.
Charge for the 10-15 minutes that you're getting ready for bed and you're all set to get through at least until you arrive at your desk at work in the morning where you can top off the batter to 100%. There's no reason to have to charge any Pixel 1 or 2 phones overnight.
Right, because everybody works the same way you do, with a desk, and the ability to charge at it. Nobody works any other types of jobs where they need to start their day at 100% because they can't guarantee they'll ever see a charging port during it. It's so nice to live in a society where everyone lives the exact same life and we never need to account for any differences.
Richard Servello - Agreed. There's only 24 hours in a day. You can use the phone all day, fall asleep listening to music, wake up and charge the phone while showering. I use headphones more than ever now, and the times I've had to charge and listen have been zero.
Note everybody showers, or has the time to, in the morning, every day.
Yeah I don't think so....
If Samsung ever goes the headphone jack dodo bird route, I'll be happy to know they still have wireless charging and won't need this crap. The only way I would even remotely pay that price is if the adaptor had a high quality DAC inside from a reputable company.
The Moshi one does have a built in DAC, but not sure if it's high quality or not as I don't know much about them. Here's the text from the website:
"The built-in digital-to-analog converter (DAC) outputs high-resolution 24-bit/192 kHz audio signals, ideal for audiophile libraries or premium streaming services like Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, and more. A Class G amplifier enhances the quality of your headphones for a more robust and immersive sound experience."
Expect all phones to lose the headphone jack by next year. The holdouts are now more trouble than the removers. If nobody has headphone jacks then better Bluetooth and USB headphones will become standard.
You'd think but BT technology in the headphones themselves is not what you'd think. Anything decent costs 200 USD plus....be careful what you wish for
I bluetooth anyways. Only time I'm wired is (or was) at work till we lost those privileges. This is seriously not even remotely an issue with me.
If anyone finds any that work it would be great if you can provide a link to where you got them.
The one I tried so far off of Amazon both audio and charging did not work.
So is Moshi part of Alphabet? Wouldn't surprise me.
A solution for a problem that never should have been required.
What? You liked that feature we've removed? Don't worry, we'll sell it to you separately!
[CONSUME] [OBEY] [OTHER REFERENCES TO "THEY LIVE"]
44.95 is highway robbery and makes me wonder if it's the real reason phone's mfg are quick to ditch the headphone jack nowdays. Cheaper costs and get you on the back end... double dipping
Not adding wireless charging is the real kick in the nuts. Is there a trade-off to battery life, etc for adding wireless charging to a device?
This thing should have came in the Box for free...
And how about that glass screen protector that is never coming to the Google store
Amazing! Another dongle I'll have to carry with me and lose. Or it will scratch the screen of my phone if it's in the same pocket. While no headphone jack is not a deal breaker for me, all of these dongles are a step backwards. We are losing a 3.5mm circle, and gaining a huge bag of cables we have to carry to mimic the function of a simple plug.