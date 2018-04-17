If you're in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker and money isn't an object, Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay lineup should be at the top of your radar. The company just announced its new Beoplay P6 speaker, and it's being marketed as a "portable Bluetooth speaker" that looks darn nice.

As with all B&O products, the P6 is a sight for sore eyes. There's a pearl blasted aluminum grill with splash and dust resistance, capacitive touch sensors on the top for controlling your playback, and a double-layered leather strap for easy transportation and some added pizazz.

In regards to features, the Beoplay P6 comes with a True360 system that promises to offer 360-degree audio using two stereo speakers that face opposite directions of each other. You'll also find 16 hours of battery life, a three-hour charge time using USB-C, and a OneTouch button that can be used to talk to Google Assistant, Siri, or whatever virtual assistant you're rocking on the phone the P6 is connected to.

The Beoplay P6 will go on sale April 23 for $399 and it's available in Black and Natural (silver) colors.

See at Beoplay