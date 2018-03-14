Did I leave the stove on? ... What do I need from the grocery store? Is the washer done yet? ... It rained — I'd better stop the sprinklers from watering. ... Man, I really wish we hadn't left the lights on all day. ... It'd be great if we remembered to turn off the air conditioning when we're gone.

Look, I'll be the first person to tell you that not everything needs to be wired up to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant (or Cortana or Siri or whatever). I don't need the security camera in my living room to have Assistant support along with the Google Home Max. Same goes for alarm clocks alongside Google Home Minis.

But when it comes to major appliances — and specifically things that absolutely will cost me money the more their used — sometimes smarter is better than not.

Let's take the air conditioner, for example, now that summer is threatening to show up early here in Florida. First, having a smart thermostat like Nest or Ecobee means you're going to have smarter scheduling. And even more important is that they'll be sure to shut things off when you're not home. That's great. But even better is that with functionality with Alexa and Google Assistant you'll be more likely to adjust things to your liking instead of just dealing with it — because changing the temperature with your voice or even with a remote control means less work. (I know, getting up is hard to do. But it's one of those things that you'll never now you were missing until you try it.)

Refrigerators? Here's what LG's InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator — pictured above — can do: