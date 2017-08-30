Bell has launched its version of the RCS standard for Galaxy S8 users.

Slowly but surely, more carriers are starting to move to RCS to hopefully begin replacing SMS over the long run. All the pieces are in place in Android phones for RCS, since Google has built the standard into the Android Messages app. But users won't be able to actually use the new standard until their carriers update their piece of the puzzle.

Bell Canada has annouced that it will begin offering the RCS experience to customers, starting with Galaxy S8 and Note 8 owners. Users will not need to install another application to get the new advanced features.

RCS is intended to replace SMS and MMS in the long run, and bring features found in instant messages such as Allo or Facebook Messenger to "regular" text messages. This includes better read receipts, better media sharing, and video calling all through a user's phone number, without the user needing a second account.

Are you excited about Advanced Messaging? Let us know down below!