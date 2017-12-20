You're going to want protection for your new gadgets!

The holidays are a time when people tend to get lots of new gizmos and gadgets that need to be charged, and unfortunately, they don't each come with their own wall outlet to use. Odds are that you want to keep your gear safe from surges while charging it, and it doesn't hurt anything to be able to charge more than two things from any outlet, right?

Well, today only you can pick up Belkin's SurgePlus wall mountable surge protector for $13.95, which happens to be about $6 lower than its regular price. This surge protector has six AC outlets and two USB ports and protects against electrical spikes of up to 900 Joules.

Compact and Convenient: Charge 6 AC powered devices or 2 USB A powered devices from 1 AC wall mounted surge protector.

Faster Charging: The two USB ports deliver 2.1 AMPs of shared power to each port for faster charging of USB-A powered devices.

Surge Protection: The 6 AC outlets provides surge protection for against electrical spikes (900 Joules).

Space Saver: This small surge protector takes up minimal space.

In Use Indicator: The "Protected" indicator light turns green to show your devices are grounded.

Durable Construction: Damage-resistant housing protects circuits from wear and tear.

Belkin offers a connected equipment warranty of up to $25,000 with this surge protector.

