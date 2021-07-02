The winners of this year's UEFA European Football Championship will be decided at next week's Euro 2020 final but first Belgium and Italy will meet in Munich, Germany to decide which team will move onto the semi-finals and we have all the details on how you can watch Belgium vs Italy on TV or online.

Although it's now 2021, the best European football teams and players are currently in the middle of a month-long tournament to decide who will be crowned the winner of Euro 2020 since the championship was delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

While 16 countries sent their best players and teams to the tournament which started on June 11, only eight countries remain and this weekend Belgium and Italy, Switzerland and Spain, Ukraine and England and the Czech Republic and Denmark will all play in the quarterfinals to decide which four teams move on to the semifinals ahead of next Sunday's final.

What makes today's Belgium vs Italy match particularly interesting is the fact that neither team has lost a single game at Euro 2020. However, that will have to change today at the Allianz Arena in Munich as only one team will be able to move onto the next round in the tournament. Surprisingly, both Belgium and Italy were knocked out in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

The winners of today's match will go on to play either Switzerland or Spain in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday, July 7. If they win that match, they'll then face off against the last remaining team at the Euro 2020 Final on Sunday, July 11.

Whether you're rooting for Belgium or Italy or just want to tune in to see how Euro 2020 is progressing, we'll show you how to watch Belgium vs Italy from anywhere in the world.

Belgium vs Italy - When and were?

Belgium and Italy will face off at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Friday, July 2nd to decide which team will advance to the Euro 2020 semi-finals next week. The match will kick off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the U.S. where fans can watch it on ESPN and at 8pm BST in the UK where it will be available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Belgium vs Italy from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Belgium vs Italy in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch today's match live when you're away from home, then you could potentially run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

