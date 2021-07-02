The winners of this year's UEFA European Football Championship will be decided at next week's Euro 2020 final but first Belgium and Italy will meet in Munich, Germany to decide which team will move onto the semi-finals and we have all the details on how you can watch Belgium vs Italy on TV or online.
Although it's now 2021, the best European football teams and players are currently in the middle of a month-long tournament to decide who will be crowned the winner of Euro 2020 since the championship was delayed by a year due to the pandemic.
While 16 countries sent their best players and teams to the tournament which started on June 11, only eight countries remain and this weekend Belgium and Italy, Switzerland and Spain, Ukraine and England and the Czech Republic and Denmark will all play in the quarterfinals to decide which four teams move on to the semifinals ahead of next Sunday's final.
What makes today's Belgium vs Italy match particularly interesting is the fact that neither team has lost a single game at Euro 2020. However, that will have to change today at the Allianz Arena in Munich as only one team will be able to move onto the next round in the tournament. Surprisingly, both Belgium and Italy were knocked out in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.
The winners of today's match will go on to play either Switzerland or Spain in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday, July 7. If they win that match, they'll then face off against the last remaining team at the Euro 2020 Final on Sunday, July 11.
Whether you're rooting for Belgium or Italy or just want to tune in to see how Euro 2020 is progressing, we'll show you how to watch Belgium vs Italy from anywhere in the world.
Belgium vs Italy - When and were?
Belgium and Italy will face off at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Friday, July 2nd to decide which team will advance to the Euro 2020 semi-finals next week. The match will kick off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the U.S. where fans can watch it on ESPN and at 8pm BST in the UK where it will be available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer.
How to watch Belgium vs Italy from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Belgium vs Italy in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch today's match live when you're away from home, then you could potentially run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
How to watch Belgium vs Italy in the U.S.
While ESPN and ABC share the broadcast rights to show Euro 2020 in the U.S., today's match between Belgium and Italy will air on ESPN at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. You can also stream this match online on ESPN's website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so. Alternatively, the network's streaming service ESPN+ will show all 51 games at this year's UEFA European Football Championship.
Not interested in signing up for cable or ESPN+ to watch Euro 2020? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to ESPN so you can watch Euro 2020 online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Since this game is being shown on ESPN, you can use FuboTV to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. You can even start a free 7-day trial to watch.
How to watch Belgium vs Italy live stream in the UK for free
Just like with the rest of the games in Euro 2020, football fans in the UK will be able to watch today's Belgium vs Italy match for free on BBC. BBC One will begin its coverage of the game at 7:30pm BST though kickoff is set for 8pm BST. You can also stream Belgium vs Italy online for free via BBC iPlayer.
Stream the BBC's coverage of Euro 2020 for free online with BBC iPlayer.
How to watch Belgium vs Italy in Canada
Canadian soccer fans will be able to watch today's Belgium vs Italy match on TSN beginning at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you're not a TSN subscriber yet, you can get access to the network's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription if you want to watch the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020.
TSN Direct offers streaming access to a bunch of sports coverage for $20 a month, or just snag a Day Pass to watch the Belgium vs Italy game.
Live stream Belgium vs Italy in Australia
Australian viewers will be able to watch today's Belgium vs Italy match as well as the rest of the remaining games in Euro 2020 on Optus Sport. A subscription to the streaming service costs $14.99 per month though you can save quite a bit by signing up for either a three-month plan for $29.99 or a 12-month plan for $99. Optus Sport will allow you to stream Belgium vs Italy which kicks off at 5am AEST / 3am AWST early Saturday morning on mobile, PC and a variety of streaming devices including Google Chromecast, Apple TV and more.
