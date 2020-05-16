Scoring a deal on a PlayStation Plus membership earns you free game downloads every month, discounts on digital games at the PlayStation Store, and more, but the best part about the service is that it unlocks access to online multiplayer modes on most PlayStation games. That's a pretty essential feature you'd miss out on otherwise, but thanks to an early Black Friday deal at eBay, you can score a one-year membership for only $29.79 and start playing online at 50% off its usual cost. Over at Amazon, this subscription is currently priced at $59.49.
$30 Savings
PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership
Now's your chance to score a full year's subscription to PlayStation Plus for less than $30. This service is pretty much essential for PlayStation gamers, and today's deal brings the cost of membership down to just $2.50 monthly.
$29.79
$59.99 $30 off
With today's deal, you'll be paying only $2.50 per month for your PlayStation Plus subscription. That's 75% off the price of a one-month subscription which costs $9.99. This deal is offered via trusted seller CDKeys and is delivered as a digital redemption code which is sent usually immediately after purchase.
PlayStation Plus is an important subscription to have as it unlocks online multiplayer modes on most PlayStation games that have them; there are some games you can't play at all without a subscription. This gives you the opportunity to chat with your friends in games and make new friends while playing.
PlayStation Plus also gives members free game downloads every month that you get to keep for as long as you're a member, In May, gamers can grab Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 along with a few other DLC bonuses. And we can't forget about the discounts at the PlayStation Store either. During sales, members of PlayStation Plus save extra and score some pretty sweet discounts on digital games, DLC, and more.
Once you've scored your discount on PlayStation Plus, you should check out our list of the best PlayStation 4 games of 2020. Some of these games are on the list specifically because of their awesome online multiplayer modes, which you wouldn't be able to access without PlayStation Plus. We also have a guide to the best PlayStation exclusives of 2020.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Trump administration will soon begin blocking Huawei's global chip supply
The U.S. Commerce Department has confirmed a rule change that will allow it to block global chip supplies to Huawei. Chipmakers using American technology will now have to obtain a license from the U.S. before they can supply chips to Huawei.
No, the OnePlus 8 Pro doesn't have an 'x-ray' camera
The OnePlus 8 Pro's dedicated color filter camera apparently has a neat trick: it can see through some plastics. But the phenomenon is completely explainable, and expected — and there's no reason to worry about your privacy.
If Google loses the Pixel's camera advantage, the product line will die
I don't actually believe that the Pixel camera team is in jeopardy because it lost its lead engineer. But it's worth thinking about just how important Levoy's departure is when you take into account that camera quality is the main reason to buy a Pixel over other phones.
Minecraft Dungeons, Star Wars Racer, and more release for PS4 in May
May is typically a slow month for game releases, but don't count it out just yet. Here are some great games hitting the PS4 this month.