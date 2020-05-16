Scoring a deal on a PlayStation Plus membership earns you free game downloads every month, discounts on digital games at the PlayStation Store, and more, but the best part about the service is that it unlocks access to online multiplayer modes on most PlayStation games. That's a pretty essential feature you'd miss out on otherwise, but thanks to an early Black Friday deal at eBay, you can score a one-year membership for only $29.79 and start playing online at 50% off its usual cost. Over at Amazon, this subscription is currently priced at $59.49.

With today's deal, you'll be paying only $2.50 per month for your PlayStation Plus subscription. That's 75% off the price of a one-month subscription which costs $9.99. This deal is offered via trusted seller CDKeys and is delivered as a digital redemption code which is sent usually immediately after purchase.

PlayStation Plus is an important subscription to have as it unlocks online multiplayer modes on most PlayStation games that have them; there are some games you can't play at all without a subscription. This gives you the opportunity to chat with your friends in games and make new friends while playing.

PlayStation Plus also gives members free game downloads every month that you get to keep for as long as you're a member, In May, gamers can grab Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 along with a few other DLC bonuses. And we can't forget about the discounts at the PlayStation Store either. During sales, members of PlayStation Plus save extra and score some pretty sweet discounts on digital games, DLC, and more.

Once you've scored your discount on PlayStation Plus, you should check out our list of the best PlayStation 4 games of 2020. Some of these games are on the list specifically because of their awesome online multiplayer modes, which you wouldn't be able to access without PlayStation Plus. We also have a guide to the best PlayStation exclusives of 2020.