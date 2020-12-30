Source: StackCommerce
If you work behind a desk, chances are that Microsoft apps will be part of your workflow. The Premium Microsoft Office & Data Apps Certification Bundle helps you master the software, with 74 hours of in-depth training. You can get it now for just $39.99 — that is 97% off the full price.
From crunching the numbers in finance to collaborating with the marketing team, there are many ways to use Microsoft products. For this reason, recruiters look for people with a solid knowledge of the most popular apps.
This bundle helps you increase your knowledge, with 18 separate courses on the Microsoft suite. Through easy-to-follow tutorials, the training takes you from beginner to expert.
Along the way, you learn how to work Excel, including VBA, Macros, Power Query, and Pivot Tables. You also learn how to handle SharePoint, Access, Project, Outlook, Teams, PowerPoint, Visio, Word, and even OneNote.
The training comes from Earn and Excel, a collective of highly experienced professionals who have 4.4 stars on Udemy.
The full line-up is worth $1,702 in total, but you can get the bundle today for only $39.99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
The Android Central 2020 Awards are in — these are all our winners
The year isn't quite over, but we're ready to throw in the towel — and give out some awards!
In 2021, battery tech is about to get a big boost with 125W fast charging
Fast charging tech is about to get a considerable boost in 2021 as Xiaomi and OPPO are set to introduce 120W and 125W charging options widely.
In 2021, budget phones need to focus on camera quality – not quantity
If you bought a budget Android phone in 2020, chances are it came with a bunch of cameras. That might look like a good feature on paper, but if we want low-cost cameras to get better in 2021, companies need to focus on quality over quantity.
Charging is better than ever on the Pixel 5 with these wireless chargers
Wireless charging on past Pixels was always a bit of a guessing game. Unique profiles and speeds meant that you had to search high and low to find chargers that worked. Thankfully with the Pixel 5, things are much more mainstream and chargers are more widely available.