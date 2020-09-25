If you want to get ahead in virtually any field pertaining to IT or tech, you need to understand how to work with a variety of cloud platforms and tools. The Complete Google Cloud eBook & Video Course Bundle will get you up to speed with one of the world's most in-demand cloud computing platforms, and it's on sale for over 90% off at just $29.99 for a limited time.

With 8 e-books and 2 video courses, this extensive online training will teach you everything there is to know about the ubiquitous Google Cloud platform, through education that dials in on topics from analytics and AI to machine learning and beyond. As a bonus, there's content that focuses on the various ways in which Google Cloud can be used to integrate server networks and infrastructures.

Become an in-demand cloud computing pro with the Complete Google Cloud eBook & Video Course Bundle while it's on sale for just $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.