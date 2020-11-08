When computer science students arrive at college, one of the first languages they learn is Python. Why? Because it's easy to pick up and very versatile. The Ultimate Python & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle helps you get a similar education, with 11 hands-on courses for only $39.99.
Behind JavaScript, Python is the second most popular programming language in the world. It's used extensively by Google and Instagram. You can also find it in financial models, neural networks, and even games.
This bundle helps you discover the full range of Python possibilities, with 38 hours of instruction. Through concise video lessons, you learn how to start writing programs from scratch and handle big data. You also get a crash course in visualization and image processing.
However, the main focus of this bundle is artificial intelligence. Several tracks help you start building your own neural networks and machine learning algorithms using tools like Keras and H2O.
These courses have an average rating of 4.4 stars, and they include certification.
The full bundle is worth $1,791, but you can get it today for just $39.99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
Literally everything you need to know about the Galaxy S20
The Samsung Galaxy S20 is here, and with exciting upgrades in just about every area compared to the S10, it stands to be one of the best phones of the year. Whether you want to learn more about its design, specs, or price, here's absolutely everything you need to know.
A new Mass Effect game is officially being developed by a 'veteran team'
Today, on N7 Day, Casey Hudson of BioWare confirmed that a new Mass Effect game is officially in development by a "veteran team." There's no release window or other details, so we'll likely be waiting a long time for further updates.
When adding new Android features, Google needs to be more like Samsung
Android isn't perfect as-is, but maybe it's time to stop fiddling with the same things each release and work on more features. Or do both if possible!
These Zigbee-compatible Echo accessories will smarten up your home
The new Amazon Echo (4th Gen) 2020 is a Zigbee-compatible hub, enabling it to control a few dozen smart locks, switches, light bulbs, sensors and plugs. Out of 64 devices of various quality, only a handful of them are worth buying and pairing with your new smart speaker.