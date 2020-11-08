When computer science students arrive at college, one of the first languages they learn is Python. Why? Because it's easy to pick up and very versatile. The Ultimate Python & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle helps you get a similar education, with 11 hands-on courses for only $39.99.

Behind JavaScript, Python is the second most popular programming language in the world. It's used extensively by Google and Instagram. You can also find it in financial models, neural networks, and even games.

This bundle helps you discover the full range of Python possibilities, with 38 hours of instruction. Through concise video lessons, you learn how to start writing programs from scratch and handle big data. You also get a crash course in visualization and image processing.

However, the main focus of this bundle is artificial intelligence. Several tracks help you start building your own neural networks and machine learning algorithms using tools like Keras and H2O.

These courses have an average rating of 4.4 stars, and they include certification.

The full bundle is worth $1,791, but you can get it today for just $39.99.

