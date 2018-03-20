Hackers get their jollies from hacking into company databases, stealing information, and either holding it for ransom or releasing it to the public. These targeted companies clearly have holes in their security, but how can they find them and fix them? They call in ethical hackers. Don't let the name fool you; there's no malintent – these experts come in, break the company's security, and tell it how to fix the problems. There's good money to be made in a career like that.

Of course, you need to learn the ins and outs of ethical hacking before you can jump right in. And if you're just starting out, you'll need to learn the basics and work your way all the way up to some of the most advanced techniques, so that you can ethically hack just as well as the baddies who do it with malice. They don't necessarily teach this stuff in college, so you'll need an online course that you can work at on your own time, especially if you already have a full-time job.

The Ethical Hacker Bonus Bundle is designed to take your right from the fundamentals of ethical hacking all the way to the most advanced penetration techniques so that you can effectively and reliably seek out holes in companies' security networks and provide the best solutions and advice possible. Through nine courses, you'll learn the theory behind ethical hacking, the different types of web attacks and how to stop them, penetration testing, and much more. With the bonus 5.5 hours of content, you'll even learn how to build a six-figure career for yourself, centered on ethical hacking.

If you were to look anywhere else, these courses would run you upwards of $2000, but right now through Android Central Digital Offers, you can save 97% and become an ethical hacker for only $45. With 45 hours of content spread over 144 lectures, you'll learn how you can truly help fortify a company's security network and potential businesses and customers some massive trouble.

When companies call on ethical hackers for help, it's because they really need it, which means you can carve yourself out a nice big slice of the pie – you just need the tools and experience to get there. Don't go spending thousands of dollars on expensive courses. Get the Ethical Hacking Bootcamp for only $45 right now at Android Central Offers, and use coupon code MADMARCH10 at checkout to save an additional 10%!

See at Android Central Digital Offers