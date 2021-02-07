Source: StackCommerce

From cross-platform gaming to financial forecasting, the future of technology is in the cloud. The 2021 Cloud Computing Architect Certification Bundle helps you prepare for this bold new world, with nine courses for just $29.99.

Over the past year, many businesses have moved entirely to remote working. As a result, cloud computing and storage has never been more in demand.

This bundle helps you understand the technology and become a certified cloud architect, with 21 hours of video tutorials.

Starting with the fundamentals, the training teaches you about the infrastructure of cloud services. Along the way, you learn about different cloud types and service models.

With the basics in place, you start working with Microsoft Azure. This platform is already one of the most popular for cloud computing, and it's growing fast.

Finally, you dive into machine learning and discover how to maintain algorithms on remote servers.

Your instructor is Idan Gabrieli, a cloud expert with a rating of 4.5 stars from students on Udemy.

The full bundle is worth $1,800, but you can get lifetime access today for just $29.99.

Prices subject to change