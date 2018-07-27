For over 30 years, Cisco Systems has been helping companies with their networking and communication by providing IT support. If you've ever worked in a traditional office setting, you've probably seen or used one of their systems in action.

Their technologies have become an essential component to much of the corporate world's connectivity and efficient functionality. As such, there's a constant and growing demand for certified Cisco engineers is constant and continually growing. It's a great career path that features excellent compensation as you work your way up through the five levels: Entry, Associate, Professional, Expert, and Architect. So how does one become a certified Cisco engineer?