For over 30 years, Cisco Systems has been helping companies with their networking and communication by providing IT support. If you've ever worked in a traditional office setting, you've probably seen or used one of their systems in action.
Their technologies have become an essential component to much of the corporate world's connectivity and efficient functionality. As such, there's a constant and growing demand for certified Cisco engineers is constant and continually growing. It's a great career path that features excellent compensation as you work your way up through the five levels: Entry, Associate, Professional, Expert, and Architect. So how does one become a certified Cisco engineer?
Typically you'd need to go through a Cisco certification program, which would typically cost you thousands of dollars
This nine-course bundle will provide you with intensive study materials. The courses cover:
- Cisco 100-105: Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 1 - ICND2 V3
- Cisco 100-105: Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 2 - ICND2 V3
- Cisco 210-260: Implementing Cisco Network Security
- Cisco 200-355: Implementing Cisco Wireless Networking Fundamentals
- Cisco 210-060: Implementing Cisco Collaboration Devices (CICD)
- Cisco 210-065: Implementing Cisco Video Network Devices (CIVND1 & CIVND2)
- Cisco 300-101: ROUTE - Implementing Cisco IP Routing
- Cisco 300-115: SWITCH - Implementing Cisco IP Switched Networks
- Cisco 300-135: TSHOOT - Troubleshooting And Maintaining Cisco IP Networks
