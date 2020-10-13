Amazon's huge Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to snag yourself a solid pair of noise-cancelling headphones at a discounted price. One such deal is available right now at Amazon where the Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones are $120 off, dropping them down to new all-time low price of $179.95. The deal is also available at Best Buy part of its early Black Friday sale .

Turn on ANC to block out external noise or switch to transparency mode to stay aware of your surroundings. Enjoy exceptional audio quality, up to 22 hours of playtime, and fast charge via the built-in Lightning port. Various colors are discounted for Prime Day.

The Beats Solo Pro separate themselves from the Beats Solo 3 with the addition of Active Noise Cancellation as well as an updated design. They also have Transparency mode, similar to AirPods Pro, so you can choose to block out external noise or remain aware of your surroundings. Their battery lasts for 22 hours with ANC or Transparency mode enabled, or up to 40 hours with those fancy modes turned off. Once the battery runs flat, you can juice them up quickly via Lightning and gain three hours of playback from just 10 minutes of charging.

You can pair your Beats Solo Pro easily to your Apple devices just like you would with AirPods or Powerbeats Pro earbuds thanks to the included H1 wireless chip. You'll also be able to use hands-free "Hey Siri" voice commands. Despite being tightly integrated with Apple devices, the Beats Solo Pro work with non-Apple gear over Bluetooth as normal.

Take a look at our in-depth Beats Solo Pro review for everything you need to know about these headphones. We bestowed our Recommended award upon the new Beats cans and praised their audio balance, build-quality, and H1 chip. If they are not the right Beats for you, be sure to peep our list of the best Beats headphones deals for some other discounted options.