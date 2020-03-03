If you want to take advantage of everything that the stock market has to offer so you can start saving for your future, you're going to need more than a simple financials breakdown of your top five favorite companies.

In a market where trades are made in fractions of a second using complex algorithms, you need to have a fundamental understanding of how quantitive analysis is used in order to take advantage of small fluctuations of market shares in real-time, and the QuantInsti®: Quantitative Trading for Beginners Bundle is here to help.

With seven courses and over 70 lessons led by trading pros with years of experience under their belt, this bundle will introduce you to the lucrative world of quantitative and algorithmic trading through courses that touch on Python, machine learning, Forex, and more.

After an introduction the basics of quant trading, you'll dive into topics that teach you how to develop winning financial strategies in a variety of industries, build your own algorithms that can predict future market trends, develop option models that can save you countless dollars in the long run, and more.

Your instruction also walks you through both the basics and more advanced elements of go-to quant-trading programs and platforms such as Forex and IBridgePy—through lessons that teach you how to incorporate statistics and data visualizations into your trading projects in order to make more precise predictions.

If you're interested in learning how to navigate an increasingly algorithm-based stock market, sign up for the QuantInsti®: Quantitative Trading for Beginners Bundle while it's available at a fraction of its usual cost. Usually priced at over $500, this extensive training package will get you up to speed with quant-trading and analysis for just $49 when you sign up today—90% off its usual price for a limited time.

