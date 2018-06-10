Developers at Hyperbolic Magnetism have brought us Beat Saber, a Virtual Reality (VR) game that gives you the experience of listening to music while getting a good workout in. Hyperbolic Magnetism originally started this project in 2016 when we didn't really have much in the means of music punching games for VR. Heck, we still don't. Currently, Beat Saber is still in early access on Steam we got some updates that it's finally coming to PlayStation VR. Games that give me a secret workout are always my favorite because they are always so much fun you don't realize how much you're actually moving. Even the original music soundtrack on the game is extremely catchy and almost memorizing. If you're looking for a few laughs with friends or just a fun game to play on your own you have to check out Beat Saber. The line-up of information we have for you

What's new with Beat Saber? Whenever we get updates about Beat Saber we will list them here. Be sure to check in on occasion to see if anything new is happening! June 10th, 2018 Beat Saber previously released on the Steam Store for the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality. Today the Official PlayStation Blog released that Beat Saber was officially going to be coming to the PlayStation VR and dropped this amazing trailer video I have listed above. What is Beat Saber? The object of the game is to use both of your Move Controllers to slice through the objects flying at you, but there's a twist. Instead of being able to wildly flail at the boxes you actually have to hit them in a specific direction that is determined by the illuminated sides of them. This adds an interesting dynamic to the game with an added level of difficulty, but don't let that discourage you because there is a menu option to never fail so you can keep on keeping on! Each box represents a beat to the music. The music is all originally made for the game and very easy to get down to. When you put on that VR headset to play this game feel free to fully immerse yourself and get jiggy with it. When that big red box comes at you it represents an area that you can't be in. So, when you've got to move out of the way don't be afraid to throw a shimmy or a wiggle in the mix. See some awesome gameplay

Every part of the environment around you is made to make you feel the music as much as possible. From the ground shaking with each beat to the lights in the background dancing to the tunes, Beat Saber has such a profound way of making this music punching game all that more immersive. On top of this, the music itself is so baller and easy to dance to. Your score is kept track by your feet, your multiplier is shown on the right and your combo ranking is shown on the left. Everything is perfectly out of the way but just enough insight for you to still be able to keep track. If you're aiming for that high-score I've found the best method is to not pay attention to any of the scoring and just the music around you. Let it flow naturally without adding any unneeded stress to your brain.) Finding the right difficulty level for you Before each level, there is a song selection for you to choose what you'll be dancing to. As soon as you make a selection the next column will show a difficulty selection for you to choose from. If you've never played before or haven't played in a while it's a good idea to always start on Easy or Normal. This way you can get a feel for the game before jumping into the harder modes that require a lot more focus and movement. One thing you want to try and keep in mind is not focusing too hard on the arrows. I know, that sounds like weird advice, but trust me. If instead of focusing on each individual box focus on the whole picture. Removing a direct focus from an individual box and instead focusing on the discolorations from the arrows as a whole can help you pick up the pace when playing. Never Fail mode Sometimes you just want to have fun without worrying about failure. Most games have a super easy mode available for you to get the experience and fun of the game without it being cut short in the event of a failure. Before you start a song an option box will appear with the settings for "No Fail" and "Mirror". Turning on the "No Fail" option will keep the game going no matter how many of the boxes you miss. This will, however, not post your score to the leaderboards. But, that's okay! You still get a chance to have a worry-free playtime to get a feel for the pace of the song before you want to go all in and claim that spot on the leaderboard. Understanding how scoring works

You have been asking about our scoring system a lot. Here you go! 💪 pic.twitter.com/PePYINZq12 — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) May 5, 2018