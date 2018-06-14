This Kobra OBD-II Wi-Fi car code reader is down to $11.19 on Amazon with code PP94JP7K. It sells for $20 without the code and we haven't seen a sale on these readers in a couple months now. This version uses Wi-Fi, so it's compatible with iOS, Android, and, God forbid you're still using one, Windows phones.

The problem with Wi-Fi is you can't always get it near your car. You can get this Bluetooth car code reader for $7.12 with code Z6KXA33D. That's down from a price of $13, but the Bluetooth version does not work with iOS.

Skip using the phone altogether with Kobra's direct OBD-II professional diagnostic car scanner for $12.39 with code 7934LGIX. That's about $6 off what it normally goes for. You won't be able to transfer the data to your phone, but you can also scan and read the codes a lot faster and take action.

The Kobra car code reader can connect to and read the code from any car made after 1996. It can then use Wi-Fi or Bluetooth (depending on which one you buy) to transmit the readings to the free app, or third party apps like Torque Pro on Android or DashCommand on iOS. It can retrieve both generic codes and car manufacturer specific Diagnostic Trouble Codes. Clear that Check Engine light that has been pestering you for months. More than 1,573 reviewers give this reader 3.7 stars.

