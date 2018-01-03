Thinking ahead.

Amazon has the Yi 2.7-inch 1080p Dash Camera on sale for $29.99 when you apply coupon code ABBFY96S at checkout. That saves you about $10 off the normal price of this camera, which received 4.4 out of 5 stars from 31 customer reviews. If you don't already have one, make sure to pick up a microSD card so you have extra storage space.

Features include:

Loop recording

Easy installation

130 Wide Angle Lens

2.7-inch 16:9 HD LCD Widescreen

1080p resolution at 30fps

Night vision

Wi-Fi enabled

Built-in microphone / speaker

Connects via iOS / Android app

A dash camera is to your car what a security camera is to your home. You'll always have proof of fault for accidents, even at night. You might even catch some cool meteor footage.

