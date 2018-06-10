At EA Play 2018, Battlefield V was one of the show's highlights, and if history is any indicator (GET IT) this title will truly shine on PlayStation 4. EA DICE's reimagining of World War II looked fantastic in its brief presentation. EA dropped details during the presentation including campaign types (Battle Royale, folks!), and hints at what was to come from the game's War Stories mode. The highlight, though, was Grand Operations. What is Battlefield V's Grand Operations?

I went hands-on with Battlefield V's Grand Operations mode at the event. Grand Operations is a massive battle that takes place over three days. Your team's success, either as attackers or defenders, will determine your resources on subsequent days, such as troops, ammo, and medkits. On the final day, no one is able to respawn, allowing the fight to determine the ultimate victor of the battle. I was only able to play the first two days of the battle, which took a whopping 45 minutes to complete. The Battlefield V team noted that a full three-day campaign can take up to an hour to play, or even more if the fight is close! How does it work?

My fight took place in a snowy bay in Norway, with me joining the attackers storming the shore. I began by parachuting from an aircraft near the water, then rushing up a hill toward one of four artillery cannons dotted across the area. My squad's goal was to escort explosives to each of the four cannons and keep them from being defused long enough to detonate. The defense, meanwhile, was building various fortifications throughout the area to keep us out. At the end of the first day, each side received extra units and resources I played primarily as a grenadier or a field medic, each with a unique weapon loadout and skills. The field medic was able to toss medkits for others to pick up and had weapons better suited for distance; grenadiers, predictably, belong on the frontlines. There were a total of four load-outs available during my preview, including a sniper and engineer, and even more will be available at launch. Upon death, I had the option to immediately respawn on a squad member while maintaining the same loadout, or swapping to a different one and deploying from an aircraft again. At the end of the first day, each side received extra units and resources depending on how many points they managed to capture or defend (our side did not do spectacularly). On the second day, we began further up the snowy shore on the edge of a town with a train depot on the side. There were two points ahead of us that we were tasked with capturing and the opposing side was tasked with defending. If we captured those two, there were two points further in to capture, and two further past that. At the end of the day, similarly, resources were rewarded based on how much we had captured or defended, respectively. What is it like to play Grand Operations?