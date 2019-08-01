What you need to know
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a full role-playing game developed for mobile devices.
- There are no microtransactions or in-game purchases of any kind, just a one-time purchase for the game.
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar is available now on iOS and Android mobile devices.
If you've been looking for a full mobile role-playing game to play, look no further. From Airship Syndicate and HandyGames comes Battle Chasers: Nightwar. Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a turn-based role-playing game with a full, deep story. Gully is searching for her father Aramus and enlists the help of five other heroes to help.
Taking inspiration from JRPGs, you'll assemble a team from three of these six unique heroes. Each can be given weapons, armor and magical trinkets as you go forth on your quest. There are traps, puzzles and enemies galore awaiting you but don't worry: each hero has unique skills that can help your party make it through every tricky spot. Check out the gameplay and art design of Battle Chasers: Nightwar with the launch trailer below:
Additionally, there's no in-app purchases, lootboxes or microtransactions of any kind. You'll also never encounter any ads throughout your time adventuring. After you pay for the game, you're done! The dungeons are randomly-generated and the game is estimated to take around 30 hours to finish.
RPG on the go
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Venture forth
Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a game specifically designed to appeal to fans of turn-based role-playing title, with a JRPG influence in all the aspects of the game. Best of all, there's no microtransactions of any kind - buy the game and you're all set.
Get the most out of your Android gaming experience
SteelSeries Stratus Duo ($60 at Amazon)
A great Bluetooth controller for use with Android games that offer gamepad support that also includes a wireless USB dongle for gaming on PCs. Highly recommended!
Ventev Powercell 6010+ Portable USB-C Charger ($37 at Amazon)
This battery pack from Ventev is recommended so often because it's so compact and convenient. You get a built-in USB-C cord, built-in AC prong for charging the unit, and 6000mAh battery capacity.
Spigen Style Ring ($13 at Amazon)
Of all the phone mounts and kickstands we've tested, the most consistently reliable and sturdy is the original Spigen Style Ring. It also has a minimalist hook mount for your car's dashboard.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.