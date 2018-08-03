Summer's over halfway over, which means the leaves will soon turn orange and Fortnite will be replaced by homework (at least in theory). Here at Android Central, we want the transition back to school to be as painless as possible, so we're recommending some essential items, from tech to coffee to music, that will make the year that much easier.

Moto G6 Back to school means buying a lot of stuff at once, and if that includes a great new phone, leave some room in your budget for other things with the incredible-value Moto G6. This phone does everything well but costs under $250. Seriously, you won't find better value for money when it comes to a smartphone anywhere else. from $235 Buy Now

ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 Schools are increasingly going Google, and that's why we're recommending a Chromebook. While you can always go for something a bit cheaper, our Chromebook recommendation is as powerful and capable as any Windows or Mac laptop and costs just $449. For that, you get a convertible aluminum chassis with an Intel M3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. from $449 Buy Now Lenovo 500e Chromebook For the younger crowd, the Lenovo 500e Chromebook is the perfect combination of durability, portability, and productivity. Featuring a spill-resistant keyboard and reinforced chassis, the 500e Chromebook supports Google's pen interface (and comes with a pen in the box), allowing you to turn the Chromebook into a blank slate of awesome potential. from $309 Buy Now iOrange-E 6.6 ft braided USB-C cable I know what you're thinking: what a lame BTS gift. Except that this is probably the most important one, since cables go missing all the time, and having an extra high-quality USB-C cable is ESSENTIAL for charging, transferring, and being that awesome friend with a spare at the right time. Trust us: get a couple of them. $10.99 Buy Now Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker 4-pack It's pretty obvious that when you're in school, things go missing pretty easily. Tile Mate is a tiny tracker that attaches to anything — keys, a laptop, or stuffed in a backpack — and can be used to locate a missing item using Bluetooth. The beauty of Tile is its ease of use; the Android app is super simple and totally reliable. from $32 Buy Now

OnePlus Travel Backpack in Morandi Gray Did you know that OnePlus makes backpacks? And that they're really, really good? We didn't either until we tried this travel pack and, MY GOODNESS it's awesome. At $69, this tri-tone bag is big enough to fit a laptop (there's a padded side pocket) and plenty of extra stuff, including books, cables and maybe a Nintendo Switch, with plenty of room left over. Because it's made of nylon and polyester, it's water-resistant, scuff resistant, and — well, it's just resistant, OK? $69 Buy now

UE Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker Ultimate Ears' Wonderboom takes everything we love from UE's more expensive Boom and Megaboom speakers and shrinks it down into a little floating cube that stays waterproof while sounding great. It's seriously one of our favorite things and the perfect little speaker for some pre- or post-homework jams. $99 Buy Now Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug Everyone has to drink, be it water or hot chocolate, and the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug is the best bet for both. Say that three times fast. We're big believers in staying hydrated, and this Japan-made water bottle doesn't leak — guaranteed with its awesome lock feature — and will keep liquids hot or cold all day. from $29 Buy Now

Google Home For the kid with a YouTube addiction and a Spotify account, Google Home is just awesome. It connects to Google to answer homework questions or offer some much-needed distraction, and as a speaker, it's pretty darn good, too. $129 Buy Now

Nintendo Switch In between bouts of homework, there's the need for some gaming, and the Nintendo Switch is the one to buy right now. It's fun, unique and portable, and has some amazing games, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and the upcoming Super Smash Bros. from $299 Buy Now

Lenovo Smart Display If the Google Home isn't enough smart for you, Lenovo's new $249 Smart Display does everything that speaker does and more. Its 10-inch screen is bright and touch-friendly, so you can see what you're asking Google Assistant to do while watching YouTube and HBO, or listening to Spotify and Deezer. $250 Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Cube Is your student addicted to video streaming? Amazon's Fire TV Cube allows them to watch all their favorite shows and movies from popular services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, Amazon Video, and more. With Amazon Alexa support built in, all it takes is a simple voice command to start watching. $120 Buy Now Sonos One Is your grad looking for something a bit more permanent than Bluetooth? The Sonos One is incredible. Not only does it connect to Alexa (and soon, Google Home), it sounds so, so good. And if you end up buying two, they can be paired together for whole-home audio! $199 Buy Now

Amazon Kindle How do you fit thousands of books into a dorm room? With an eReader! Amazon's Kindle has a glare-free touch display, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a battery that lasts for weeks at a time. If your student is a bookworm, there's no better gift than a Kindle. $80 Buy Now