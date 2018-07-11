Awair, the company behind the fashionable and functional Awair and Awair Glow air quality monitors has announced the Awair 2nd Edition. It's a largely iterative update to its predecessor, but this model boasts more acute fine dust readings in that it can detect particulate that is under 2.5 micrometers in diameter.

Combine that with more personalized recommendations for purifying the air in your home, and you have a valuable tool at your disposal if you're an allergy or asthma sufferer, have an infant in the home, or simply have a vested interest in the quality of your air.

The Awair 2nd Edition is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Nest, IFTTT, and more. The app lets you see your air quality at a glance, and you can delve deeper by checking out the carbon dioxide levels, as well as the temperature, humidity, chemicals, and now fine dust levels.

See at Awair