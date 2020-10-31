It's a huge weekend of rugby action, with the conclusion of the Six Nations in Europe, and this clash between old foes Australia and New Zealand, which marks the opening game of the Tri Nations.
Somewhat confusingly, thanks to the COVID-19 disrupted season, this match also serves as the opening match of the 2020 Rugby Championship as well as the third of four Bledisloe Cup matches between these two sides this year.
After two sides played out a 16-16 draw in Wellington followed by a 27-7 defeat at Eden Park, only a win will do for the Wallabies here if they are to keep their hopes alive of lifting the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002.
The Wallabies' hopes of earning a victory have taken a serious knock following confirmation of an injury to key fly-half James O'Connor.
O'Connor's absence means Noah Lolesio will now make his debut for the home side at number ten alongside Brumbies teammate Irae Simone, who will also be earning his first cap, wearing the number 12 shirt.
The All Blacks meanwhile have only one significant change to their line-up with Hoskins Sotutu set to make his debut at number eight in place of Ardie Savea who is on paternity leave.
Read for full details on how to get a live stream of New Zealand vs Australia no matter where you are in the world with our full guide below.
New Zealand vs Australia: Where and when?
Saturday's match will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney with kick-off at 7.45pm AEDT local time
That makes it a 9.45pm NZDT start for Kiwis supporters in New Zealand and an 8.45am GMT Saturday morning kick-off in the UK. For rugby fans in the U.S., it's an 4.45am ET / 1.45am PT early-hours start on Saturday.
Watch Australia vs New Zealand rugby online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this Bledisloe Cup clash further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs Australia, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
Live stream Wallabies vs All Blacks live in Australia for free
This weekend's big match is being shown for free on terrestrial broadcaster Network 10. If you're Down Under you'll also be able to watch online at the 10 Play website or on your tablet or phone (both Android and Apple) via the 10 Play app.
Live stream Australia vs New Zealand live in New Zealand for free
Unlike Australia, there's no free option for watching this weekend's game, however, Sky Sports will be showing the game live and in full. For those without a subscription, free-to-air Prime will have delayed coverage of Saturday's game.
If you're looking to stream the coverage live to your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. Coverage begins on Sky Sport 1 from 9pm NZDT with kick-off is at 9.45pm NZDT.
Can I watch Australia vs New Zealand online in the U.S.?
While Saturday's game won't be shown on linear TV in the US, this clash between these two old foes is being shown on ESPN's internet sports channel ESPN3.
The service is available to existing ESPN cable customers as well as cord-cutters. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV over an internet connection and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package.
Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN is a particularly good bet as there's a FREE trial period for a limited time only — the regular cost is $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the 2020 Rugby Championship action, this is the cheapest way to go.
How to stream Australia vs New Zealand live in the UK
Sky Sports will be showing Saturday's game exclusively live and in full in the UK.
Coverage of the Wallabies vs All Blacks begins at 8.15am GMT on Sky Sports Main Event ahead of the 8.45am kick-off.
The match will also be replayed later at the potentially more convenient time of 7.45pm on Sky Sports Arena.
You can also stream the Sky Sports coverage live via Now TV, which offers attractive limited-time passes for Sky Sports starting at £9.99 per day. Getting it for a month is the best value, however, costing £34 for all that sport - you'll also get Premier League football, cricket, NFL, and loads more.
Live stream All Blacks vs Wallabies live in Canada for free
TSN has Canadian rugby fans covered this weekend, with the network having the rights to show all of Saturday's action from the ANZ Stadium exclusively live.
TSN2 is the channel to head to, with coverage beginning five minutes before kick-off at 4.40am ET / 1.40am PT in the early-hours of Saturday morning.
If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a US Open live stream.
If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.
