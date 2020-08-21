Between checking your email, browsing social media feeds, using GPS apps, streaming music, watching videos, and texting the group chat, it can be easy to drain the battery of even the most modern smartphones under normal use. That's why everyone should have a power bank around.

If you don't have a portable battery in your daily carry, it's time to change that with today's sale on the Aukey PB-Y36 10000mAh power bank at Amazon. It drops to just $14.99 when you use promo code O2DHWRR9 during checkout. That saves you $10 off its usual cost of $25 and marks the best price we've ever seen for this model.

Plug in Aukey PB-Y36 10000mAh 18W USB-C Power Bank with Quick Charge 3.0 Pick up a power bank with Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0 to charge your phone, laptop, or other devices like the Nintendo Switch in a flash. Use the below code to save $10 and drop it lower than we've ever seen before. $14.99 $24.99 $10 off See at Amazon With coupon: O2DHWRR9

This compact power bank is equipped with a USB-C port that offers Power Delivery speeds for compatible devices, while its USB-A port features Quick Charge 3.0 to power up compatible devices up to four times faster than standard chargers. It has a total power output of 18W and a 10000mAh capacity. With Power Delivery, smartphones like the latest iPhone models can reach 50% in just 30 minutes and its capacity allows for most modern phones to be charged a couple of times over before the power bank needs to be pluffed in.

One of the best features of this power bank is its special charging mode for low-current devices like fitness trackers or wireless headphones. It automatically detects those devices when plugged in and changes its charging output to ensure it doesn't overload them with power. Other built-in safeguards protect your devices from excessive current, overheating, and overcharging.

Aukey includes a 2-year warranty with purchase of this universal power bank, along with a USB-C to USB-C cable to help you keep it powered up. Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.