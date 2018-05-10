Using coupon code FORMOM22, you can grab this Aukey portable Bluetooth speaker for just $6.88 at Amazon. It's sold at $15.99 since its release earlier this month. This is the first price drop we've seen on the speaker that has a 3W driver to produce great sound. It has clean and stylish lines and you can connect a phone or tablet to it using Bluetooth or the Aux jack.

If you need to take a call while listening to music, you won't even have to disconnect it from the speaker. It has a built-in microphone to allow you to answer the call and use it as a speakerphone, which makes it great for using at home, around the office, and nearly anywhere else. Aukey backs it with a 45-day money back guarantee and a 24-month warranty.

See at Amazon