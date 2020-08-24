The Aukey 30W Power Delivery 3.0 USB-C dual-port fast wall charger is down to $12.99 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon for $7 off. That's a nice chunk of change considering this charger was going for as much as $22 in June and only recently dropped to $20. And that drop to $20 is the lowest it has ever gone directly. We've never seen it go this low with a simple on-page coupon.

This 2-port charger includes a standard USB-A port and a USB-C port with Power Delivery 3.0. The power output for the USB-C port is 30W but goes down to 18W when both ports are being used to charge something. Still, with USB-C, PD 3.0, and the power output, that's plenty of juice to charge your devices super fast. The charger works with basically any USB-powered device and is especially good for Apple laptops like the MacBook, Android smartphones, the iPhone, and more. Charge all your devices as fast as you can with this.

You can take this charger with you anywhere. Let it be the new companion to your smartphone or laptop. Keep it in your backpack or purse or take it while you commute. Thanks to its lightweight design and the fact that it has foldable plugs, you can travel with it pretty easily.

The built-in safeguards will protect the charger and the devices connected to it from anything bad. That includes over-charging, overheating, excessive current, and more. Don't worry about hurting your electronics while they're plugged in and powering up.

