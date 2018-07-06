The Aukey rotating Quick Charge 3.0 USB wall outlet is down to $18.97 on Amazon with code WJ4MVVFA. This is a relatively new Aukey device without a lot of previous deals. It sells for $26 without the code.

Convert one AC outlet into an outlet, a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port, and two AiPower USB ports. You can rotate the device up to 180 degrees so it won't block other plugs or anything. The Quick Charge plug charges Quick Charge compatible devices a lot faster and can be used like a normal USB port if you don't have Quick Charge devices. The two AiPower USB ports will adapt to give the best charge they can to whatever is plugged in and have a total power output of 2.4A. Aukey backs up this wall outlet with a two-year warranty.

