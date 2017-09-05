Aukey is currently offering a bunch of its Quick Charge 2.0 accessories for as little as $6 at Amazon. WWhether you need a new charger for the home, car or travel, there is something for you. You'll save between $5 and $7 on the purchase with a simple coupon code.
The deals include:
- 2-Port USB Wall Charger w/ Quick Charge 2.0 & Foldable Plug (White) - $5.98 with code UYHOLG2W
- 2-Port USB Wall Charger w/ Quick Charge 2.0 & Foldable Plug (Black) - $5.98 with code UYHOLG2W
- Dual-Port Car Charger w/ Quick Charge 2.0 & USB C Cable - $5.92 with code RLPVGR5Z
If you are looking for a new charger, you'll want to grab one of these quickly. We don't know how long the deal will last, so don't wait too long to place your order.
More from Thrifter:
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
Aukey is offering its Quick Charge 2.0 chargers for as little as $6
I've bought 2 wall chargers and 2 car chargers during these promotions. They've all worked great.
Posted via the Android Central App
I cannot stack the coupons, any idea?
Just placed an order for the car charger. Hopefully it last a long time.. That's a great price, hope it's not a get what you pay for deal. Solid reviews on it, thanks for the heads up!
Posted via the Android Central
I have that same car charger. I've been using it almost every day for over a year now and it's still going strong for me.
I just bought 3
Posted via the Android Central App
Just ordered a car charger. Beats spending $35 for a USB-C charger for my 6P. Especially since I keep a charger at work and I also keep a wall charger in my car and the Mrs. car.
*6P 64 gb Graphite (AT&T)*
*iPad Air 2 64 gb Space Gray (AT&T)*
On my comment above, will the 6P be okay if charged with this charger? don't want my phone to get damaged. I'd be using an original USB cable that I ordered from Google play store. Anyone use this car charger with a 6P?
*6P 64 gb Graphite (AT&T)*
*iPad Air 2 64 gb Space Gray (AT&T)*
I wanna know the same thing. Will it still "charge quickly" or will it just say "charging"??
Posted via the Android Central App on my Nexus 6P
It should charge quickly. You can put it in the 2.4 and is up to the phone to use up to 2.4A. If the phone can't use 2.4A it will do 2.3 or less, that is how it works.
Yes it will be ok, it wont get damaged.
The one from the other day arrived today. Can't beat it for five bucks!
I cry a little when I see these deals. Sadly Aukey isnt shipping to Mexico from its Amazon store and if I try to import using other methods its even more expensive to have them shipped to Mexico :(
Grabbing another 3-port wall charger. These are great to just have hanging around the house. I just wish I could re-use the code, I'd grab 2 more if I could.
I used the code to purchase one. This thing is so convenient! Love it! It actually charges better than the charger my phone came with.
Posted From my Verizon Galaxy Note Edge via the Android Central App... And Don't Eat The Yellow Snow!