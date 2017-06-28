USB-C has been slowly taking over, and recently we've seen more and more electronics include it as the standard charging method. While USB-C has plenty of advantages, this change means that all of your old cables will no longer help you charge, and now you'll need a bunch of new ones. Right now, Aukey is offering some pretty nice discounts on its 3 and 5-packs of USB-C cables, which helps make the transition a bit more affordable.
You can grab a basic 3-pack for as little as $8.80, or opt for the braided ones which are perfect for those who are a bit harsher on their cables) for just $11.99. You'll need to use a coupon code during checkout at Amazon to get these prices, so be sure to use the matching coupon code below for the listing you select.
- (3) 3.3ft USB 3.0 A to C Braided Nylon Cables - $11.99 with code HERD4ZTU
- (3) 3.3ft USB 3.0 A to C Cables - $8.80 with code MYGKA8LL
- (5) USB 3.0 A to C Cables - $13.99 with code FGHO3V96
Be sure to stock up on these cables now, your future self will thank you later.
