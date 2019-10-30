August has announced the addition of direct software integration with Samsung's SmartThings home automation platform. The integration will allow Samsung customers to sync August' smart locks with other SmartThings devices.

Previously, August allowed Samsung customers to connect their smart locks with SmartThings only using Z-Wave. Now, however, you will be able to connect your August Smart Lock Pro + Connect to SmartThings directly, even without a SmartThings hub. August says the capability is expected to be available to customers by January next year.

Once the capability becomes available, you will be able to do things like check your front door status, initiate a lock or unlock, from within the SmartThings app. You will also be able to sync your August smart lock with other devices to turn off the lights, pause music, control the thermostat, and more.