What you need to know
- August smart locks will soon offer direct software integration with the Samsung SmartThings home automation platform.
- The company's smart locks will be able to sync with other connected SmartThings devices for greater flexibility.
- Samsung customers will also be able to view their front door status, initiate a lock or unlock, and sync with other smart home devices from within the SmartThings app.
August has announced the addition of direct software integration with Samsung's SmartThings home automation platform. The integration will allow Samsung customers to sync August' smart locks with other SmartThings devices.
Previously, August allowed Samsung customers to connect their smart locks with SmartThings only using Z-Wave. Now, however, you will be able to connect your August Smart Lock Pro + Connect to SmartThings directly, even without a SmartThings hub. August says the capability is expected to be available to customers by January next year.
Once the capability becomes available, you will be able to do things like check your front door status, initiate a lock or unlock, from within the SmartThings app. You will also be able to sync your August smart lock with other devices to turn off the lights, pause music, control the thermostat, and more.
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect (3rd Gen)
If you're looking to turn your front door into a smart door, the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect is exactly what you need. With the Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, you will be able to not just remotely control your lock from your phone but also ask Alexa, Siri, or the Google Assistant to lock or unlock your front door. As long as you have your phone in your pocket, the Smart Lock Pro will automatically unlock when you open the door.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
