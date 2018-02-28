One of the cool things about having an Android phone is, for the most part, the app experience is the same. There are a handful of apps which exist as exclusives to specific phones, because they rely on specific hardware or are tied to specific features only available on those phones. Everything else is available in the Play Store, the one big thing democratizing the entire Android experience.

Well, except for Augmented Reality. Google's rollout of ARCore has quickly turned into an ugly mess of things you can only get if you buy specific phones, with very little technical reasoning behind the limitation.

I'm no stranger to Samsung making something and limiting it to just Samsung phones. This company sees the way Apple is successful with ecosystem lock-in, and has been trying to replicate that success from day one. Samsung has a mostly terrible clone of most of Google's services, which I'm happy to ignore most of the time. With the launch of the Galaxy S9 and S9+, Samsung has implemented a couple of features in its camera I actually want to use. Chief among them is AR Emoji, the feature that scans your face and lets you create GIFs and stickers and videos with an animated version of yourself. It's a fairly trivial feature, but the kind of thing I am likely to use with friends and family and co-workers all the time.

If I want this feature, I have to use the Samsung Camera app on the Galaxy S9 or S9+. That's a little frustrating since the app is largely built on Google's ARCore, which is now available to many different Android phones. There's no technical reason this feature is limited to the Galaxy S9, aside from Samsung seeing the way Apple and Google are using Augmented Reality for unique software features and deciding it needed something unique as well. While Samsung's version of this is undeniably more open and functional than Apple's Animoji, this limitation kind of sucks. We don't even know if other Samsung phones are going to get this feature yet, because Samsung thinks this feature is going to sell phones.