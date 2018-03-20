Smart speakers from Amazon, Google, and Apple are incredibly popular right now, but even so, Sonos has managed to stay plenty relevant. Today, the company is adding something to its speakers that fans have been wanting for years — support for Audible.

Starting today, you can now listen to your Audible audiobooks natively on Sonos speakers.

It's rare to block out your unending to-do list and take a minute to just relax with a good book. But if time is a luxury, then so is reading. We think there's something wrong with that, which is why we're excited to announce that Audible is now available on Sonos.

If you're not currently an Audible subscriber, now's the perfect time to join. For a limited time, you can get a 30-day trial, two free book credits, and a copy of Miles: The Autobiography of Miles Davis when you sign up for Audible through the Sonos app.

Now that Audible is here, what's the first audiobook you'll listen to on your Sonos speaker?

