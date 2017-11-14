Available for AT&T customers starting November 17.

Motorola used to be one of the biggest players when it came to Android tablets, but it's been quite some time since we've seen the company dabble with larger-screened devices. Lenovo recently announced the Moto Tab, but despite having the "Moto" branding, this is very much so a Lenovo and AT&T tablet rather than a true Motorola one.

First, let's talk about specs. The Moto Tab comes equipped with a 10.1-inch Full HD display, dual front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers, Snapdragon 625 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB), Android 7.1 Nougat, and a 7,000 mAh battery.

Lenovo is selling the Moto Tab exclusively through AT&T, and as such, it comes preinstalled with just about every carrier app you can imagine. Along with a host of AT&T applications, DirectTV and DirecTV NOW are also installed – not to mention a dedicated home screen and navigation button that take you right to "TV Mode" (aka DirecTV).

Lastly, Lenovo will also be releasing "Home Assistant" and "Productivity" packages to be sold alongside the Moto Tab. The former is an Alexa speaker that you dock the Moto Tab into, whereas the latter is a foldable keyboard case.

You'll be able to purchase the Moto Tab from AT&T on November 17 for either $15/month for 20 months on an installment plan or $299 outright without a contract. That's not an awful deal if you're someone that's completely invested into AT&T and DirecTV's services, but if not, you'd be much better off with something along the lines of the Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite or Amazon Fire Tablet HD 10 for considerably less cash.

