This is a big setback for Huawei's plans to expand in the U.S.
Strong rumors have swirled for weeks that AT&T would soon start to carry and distribute high-end Huawei phones, marking a big move for the Chinese manufacturer as it tries to get a strong foothold in the U.S. market. But at CES 2018, as Huawei and its sub-brand Honor both make announcements about international releases of their phones, Wall Street Journal is reporting that AT&T has backed away from the deal with Huawei.
It was almost a foregone conclusion that Huawei would partner with a U.S. carrier early in 2018, with the expected launch device being the new Huawei Mate 10 Pro. According to WSJ, the announcement of the carrier partnership and phone launch was set for January 9 here in Las Vegas. It isn't known why the deal broke down, but the implication is that it was AT&T that backed away whereas Huawei was bullish on an entry to the U.S. market with a carrier partner.
Huawei's options for making a splash in the U.S. are surprisingly dwindling.
Toward the end of 2017 there were also heightened expectations that Huawei's other brand, Honor, would also see a U.S. carrier debut with the View 10 and 7X. At an Honor-focused CES 2018 event in Las Vegas this week, representatives said that for the Honor brand the immediate future in the U.S. was centered around improving its online sales of unlocked phones and customer support for those devices, with announcements of a carrier partnership coming later on down the road. With these new details about an AT&T deal falling through now coming out, this all makes a bit more sense.
With this setback and the expectation that Huawei wouldn't partner with either Verizon or Sprint for a device launch on account of their legacy CDMA networks, it leaves Huawei with very few options for making the splash in the U.S. it initially intended to have.
I'm wondering if the Government played a part in this seeing how they always been critical of Huawei phones.
Or Samsung subsidies. Would not be surprised even if Apple is involved too in one way or another.
I'd bet T-Mobile is going to get it. I could see Huawei refusing to go exclusive and AT&T telling them to pound sand.
"Huawei refusing to go exclusive"
Huawei is begging carriers to take its phones. It's willing to play ball with AT&T's demands.
Don't squash dreams Martonik!
Yes but I think he means that Huawei wanted to sell it at multiple locations and AT&T said, "you know what, forget it" and Huwaei was left with no options. I think they may have wanted to minimize carrier apps and this was also something that AT&T wasn't willing to deal with. Kind of like the rich neighborhood kid who would only let everyone use his ball if he could mold the rules to suit him.
as long as they support band 71 it's a no brainer
Perhaps influence from Samsung and Apple were too great. We can't have Huawei coming in with their affordable devices.
One thing is for sure, their devices look great and have a premium feel.
I've never used one, but a ton of reviews suggest this is a company that could rival Samsung in the US.
On another note, don't the Huawei devices rock the Kirin processors? Did Qualcomm have something to say about this potential deal? If we don't get the Exynos from Samsung on carriers, then maybe it was a pipe dream to think we were going to get Kirin devices.
I don't have a Huawei device, but I've played with a few at a store, and they certainly look and feel great.
Huawei has a flagship store at an upscale area in Mexico City, it's a 2 story building with a full glass front, and right in line with an Apple Store at any super fancy neighborhood. The store is not too far away from the Tesla showroom, and the Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Ferrari, Jaguar Land Rover and Porsche boutiques, so as you can see, they're not catering to those who can't afford an iPhone.
Not sure if the US customer base will willingly expand beyond the Apple-Samsung duopoly, especially given the concerns about Huawei and espionage, but, of all companies, Huawei has the resources and the devices to make Samsung worry about their market share.
I had the Nexus 6P and barring the early shutdown battery issue it was a great phone.
It probably means the Huawei phones won't go on Sprint and Verizon due to CDMA and I don't think Huawei is willing to pay extra for CDMA royalties.
That is unless the modem in the Kirin processors have already been on CDMA
Will the "Uncarrier" strike again???
I suspect AT&T was pressured by Apple...
Seems like a perfect spot for T-Mobile
And it shall remain the best phone you've never heard of.
Could the strong connection with the Chinese government have something to do with this maybe?
Spent over a year with the Mate 9. Moved on to the v30 and often miss the Mate. It certainly was a solid performer.
be honest, what do you dislike about the v30? I am looking to upgrade and so tired of review videos of various phones and want a real humans opinion. Debating V30/S8+/iPhone 8+ (i know. but im tired of these **** phones).
thanks if you reply,
So other phone reviews are not from a real human opinion? LOL!!
I don't get what's funny...
Yes, there's. Big difference between a review from someone who uses the phone for a week as a temporary part of their job vs a real world use of it by someone as their only phone .
I found it was fairly buggy. A lot of apps randomly crashed fairly frequently. But otherwise, a very nice phone.
Mom has the Honor 8 Pro.
It's basically a slightly smaller Mate 9 with a QHD display and the P9's camera setup without SuperCharge.
It's been a really solid performer but I have to criticize Huawei on the update front. It was in possession since August and until today, it has received just 2 updates. It was on Nougat with the July patch and was updated to the November patch in December. It hasn't got an OTA notification as of yet but Oreo is coming up soon apparently. Such a shame too because I like almost everything else about the phone. It's an utter beast. Only wished it had UFS 2.1 as sadly, consumer units have eMMC 5.1
Honor 7x is the best $200 I ever spent on a phone.
I've used Mate 10 Pro with T-mobile in southern California just couple weeks ago. The phone only lasted one day with me.
The reason is not that it doesn't support T-mobile band. That part is covered. However, when I actually use this phone, the reception jumped up & down from 4G(LTE) to 3G. This is in an area where I have no issue with reception(even though it's weak) with Samsung Note 8, Pixel 2 XL, LG V30, or even iPhone X.
Huawei really needs to do some serious optimization before jumping into USA market. Just because the phone supports hardware bands doesn't mean they have been optimized for service provider. The same can be said with Xiaomi as Mi Mix 2 also seems to have this issue, although not as severely as Huawei. Oneplus surprisingly holds the signal fairly well, although reception strength is very slightly worse than Note 8.
Never had a single issue with my mate 9 on tmo in Seattle and surrounding areas. Sounds less like an issue for them and more like typical band placement for global phones.
I've tried Mate 9 and come away pretty impressed. Signal is stable, and battery life is good. Can't say I like the software GUI but that's just personal preference.
Mate 10 Pro's battery life is good as well. It's that signal stability that proves to be a deal breaker, at least in southern CA with T-mobile.
They could always do like HTC and leave out CDMA yet still have it work on verizon.
Yeah I see this going to TMobile now
Well, at least here in Europe, mate 10 pro works flawlessly...
My guess is that Samsung crushed the deal. Hope the real story comes out. More than anyone, Samsung had the most to lose with this deal. If true, its an admission that Huawei has quality products and is starting to make significant headway into the US market. Samsung afraid of Huawei?
Go T-Mobile!
Hey, look at that, Samsung wrote a big check to AT&T. Lmao 😂
Probably going to T-Mobile.
I’m not one for conspiracy theories but I have an awkward feeling that perception may have played a role.
Good. As a Nexus 6P and Huawei Watch owner who has been told I do not have warranty coverage by them, they can go pound sand. An awful company that I will never purchase from ever again.