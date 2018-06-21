AT&T — the newly minted owner of Time Warner — today unveiled new wireless plans that include its new "WatchTV" skinny bundle. Customers who choose two new unlimited plans, called "AT&T Unlimited & More" and "AT&T Unlimited & More Premium" will be available next week and come with access to the WatchTV app, which includes 31 live channels.

Unlimited & More is $70 per line. (Or $160 for a four-line bundle.) Premium runs $80 a line (or $190 for four lines) and also includes the option to add either HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Start, VRV or Pandora Premium or Amazon Music Unlimited to the mix. A standalone version of WatchTV will be available at some point for $15 a month.

The Premium plan also include 15GB of tethering from your phone, and a $15 monthly credit that can be applied to a subscription to DirecTV, DirecTV Now or U-Verse (all of which, of course, are owned by AT&T). The regular "Unlimited & More" plan offers a $15 credit for DirecTV Now only.

The channels included in the new WatchTV skinny bundle are: