AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon have waived fees following deadly earthquake.

Following a deadly earthquake of the Mexican coast, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have all announced they will be waiving fees for anyone calling to the region. The earthquake has been said by Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to be the strongest earthquake felt by the country in 100 years. The death toll from the earthquake has already reached 61, a number that will unfortunately but surely rise. We have not heard if Sprint will also waive fees, but we will update this post if that does become the case.

Miami Herald reports that AT&T, Verizon and Sprint will also waive fees to regions affected by Hurricane Irma. That storm has already devastated several Carribean islands and will move up the east coast of the United States. Sprint is extending the offer to customers who used its Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile sub-brands.

Those with friends and family in the affected regions need to contact them and make sure they're okay. As the cellular towers are highly congested as with any natural disaster, a text is going to have an easier time getting through than a call.