Here are all the details on AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon's data overage waivers for customers affected by the Northern California wildfires.

Northern California is currently being slammed with unrelenting wildfires, destroying thousands of buildings and causing hundreds of people to go missing. In an effort to provide some relief during these trying times, AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon have all announced that they'll be waiving fees for customers in the area due to the circumstances.

Here's a quick breakdown of what each carrier is doing:

AT&T customers in the Northern California area will receive bill credits and waives of other charges between October 9 and October 14 so that everyone can have access to unlimited data, texting, and calling. This offer applies to both AT&T wireless and AT&T Prepaid customers, and those on a prepaid plan will have an extended payment date set through October 14 as well.

Subscribers of AT&T with billing addresses and/or phone numbers in Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Solano, Sonoma, and Yuba counties will have access to this offer. AT&T says that data alerts might still be sent out, but these charges will be adjusted accordingly on actual billing statements.

Similarly, Sprint announced that its customers will be omitted from data, text, and call overage fees through October 12. Along with Sprint's core customers, this applies to Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile customers as well.

Per Sprint's Regional President for Northern California, Suehyun "Johan" Chung, "Some customers might be experiencing service issues due to damaged fiber resulting from the fires. Our team is in the area and on standby awaiting clearance to restore services as quickly and safely as possible."

For Verizon customers, the carrier is waiving all overage fees for postpaid customers between October 10 and 12. Prepaid customers are getting some relief as well, but in a slightly different manner – an extra 3GB of network use for data, texting, and calls.

Verizon's Pacific Market President, Jonathan LeCompte, also commented on the situation, saying "We know how important it is for you to stay connected with your loved ones when disaster strikes. This offer is one way that we can show our commitment to the Northern California community as these powerful wildfires continue to rage in the area."

At this time, T-Mobile has not outlined any sort of plan to cover overage fees for Northern California residents. The carrier says that it is "continuing to evaluate ways to support both our customers and employees as recovery progresses", but that's it for the time being.

However, T-Mobile is still doing its part in other ways. The carrier has restored services to most affected areas, deployed emergency equipment to establish temporary cell service, and also sent out mobile trucks that are loaded with respiratory masks, snacks, water, and even charging stations/portable chargers.

