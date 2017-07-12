GoPhone is now AT&T PREPAID and you can get two months of service for free.

We like prepaid service because of the flexibility and freedom it offers, usually for a lower price than you will find for a postpaid plan. When a company throws in freebies, we really love it.

AT&T has a new promo starting July 14 where you can get two months of prepaid service if you keep using it.

Starting July 14, simply activate and keep a new line of service on select plans, and you'll receive an account credit for the 3rd and 12th months.

This promo applies to the $60 unlimited and $45 6GB plan that used to be GoPhone service. You don't even have a lot of fine print to sift through — read the full press release below.