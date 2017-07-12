GoPhone is now AT&T PREPAID and you can get two months of service for free.
We like prepaid service because of the flexibility and freedom it offers, usually for a lower price than you will find for a postpaid plan. When a company throws in freebies, we really love it.
AT&T has a new promo starting July 14 where you can get two months of prepaid service if you keep using it.
Starting July 14, simply activate and keep a new line of service on select plans, and you'll receive an account credit for the 3rd and 12th months.
This promo applies to the $60 unlimited and $45 6GB plan that used to be GoPhone service. You don't even have a lot of fine print to sift through — read the full press release below.
Prepaid is becoming the most competitive category in wireless. And AT&T1 is stepping up with an exciting offer of 2 months of FREE wireless service on AT&T PREPAID, formerly AT&T GoPhone. Starting July 14, simply activate and keep a new line of service on select plans, and you'll receive an account credit for the 3rd and 12th months.2
With AT&T PREPAID we're offering the same great service, network and value with no annual contract.
"AT&T PREPAID is our branded prepaid product for customers looking for ease of use, no contract and convenience," said Bob Bickerstaff, vice president, Wireless Voice and Prepaid Products. "This two months free offer is our best promotion to date."
Monthly prices eligible under this promotion are:
- $60/month ($65 before AutoPay3)– Unlimited talk, text and data4
- $40/month ($45 before AutoPay)– Unlimited talk and text with 6GB of high-speed data5
Both plans also allow you to use your service in Mexico and Canada, making it easy to travel and stay connected.6
AT&T PREPAID provides customers with the flexibility and convenience of wireless service on their terms with no annual contract, no credit check and no activation fees. With easy activation and account management right from your phone or online, AT&T PREPAID customers can make changes to their service at any time.
Entertainment is everywhere these days and with AT&T PREPAID's Unlimited Data plan3, you can stream, watch and listen all you want on one of our affordable premium smartphones, like LG and Samsung. We even offer smartphones for under $50.
After all, it's summer – save your cash for new pool toys, ice cream for the kids, or a weekend road trip. To learn more about AT&T PREPAID, visit www.att.com/prepaid.
Reader comments
With a 3mbps max download speed.
It's not 3mbps max, it's more like 500kbps max. Even on lte with full bars with nobody in site (I live in upstate NY) that's all I get on their unlimited choice plan. It's garbage and until there is more coverage by more providers or I can afford $90+/month, that's what I'm stuck with.
It's two months free... When you commit to a year...