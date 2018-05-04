The LG G7 ThinQ was recently announced as LG's newest flagship for 2018. The phone looks interesting enough with a promising dual-camera setup and quad DAC for the 3.5mm headphone jack, but for whatever reason, AT&T won't be selling it . The company confirmed this news shortly after the G7's announcement, but now we might have our first look at the phone that'll be replacing it – the LG V35 ThinQ.

A spokesperson for AT&T recently said that it would be launching "a new LG device this summer only from AT&T" in place of the G7, and now AndroidHeadlines has shared renders of what that exclusive phone may look like. The V35 branding on the back indicates that it'll be a continuation of the V30 from last year, and the current specs make it sound like a Frankenstein between it and the G7.

In less than a year, LG will have released the V30, V30S, G7, and V35.

The 18:9 6-inch OLED display on the front sounds exactly like what we saw on the V30 and V30S, but the dual 16MP cameras are expected to be the same setup found on the G7 (albeit in a horizontal position rather than a vertical one). There will also be a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC with a big push on AI, and all of this is housed in a black or gray body with a "premium glossy finish."

And, unlike the G7, the V35 doesn't have a notch.

AT&T's yet to elaborate on that "summer" release date, and similar to the G7, we have no idea what pricing will look like.

It's certainly an interesting move on LG's part to release a third entry in the V30 lineup in less than a year's time, especially with the G7 just announced and a V40 expected to drop later in the fall. I personally don't see how this many device variants will help LG get out of the rut it's currently in with its mobile business, but I suppose we'll have to wait and see if this turns out to be the right move for the company.

Assuming this V35 turns out to be the real deal, would you rather buy it or the G7?

