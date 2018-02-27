AT&T's two unlimited plans – Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Choice – are about to get upgraded.
During the madness of nonstop news coming out of MWC 2018, the carrier's announced two new plans joining its lineup, including Unlimited Plus Enhanced and Unlimited Choice Enhanced.
The exact details on these two offerings are still fairly murky, but here's what we know so far. Plus Enhanced starts out at $80/month for one line and comes with 15GB of monthly hotspot data. Compared to the current Unlimited Plus plan, that's $10 cheaper per month with 5GB of extra hotspot allowance.
As for Unlimited Choice Enhanced, things are still unclear at the moment. AT&T says customers on the new plan will get four lines of unlimited 4G LTE, but that's about the same as the current Unlimited Choice that costs $39/per line with four lines. If/when more info is made available, I'll update this post accordingly.
Along with this, AT&T also announced a few market-specific deals that are coming to the U.S.
- New York City – If you upgrade to one of the above Enhanced plans, you can get a free year of DirecTV Now's Live a Little package. If you want even more channels, you can use the $35/month bill credit towards a more expensive plan and just pay the difference.
- Chicago – After ditching your current carrier and switching to AT&T's Unlimited Plus Enhanced, you'll get free home internet for life. That's right – AT&T will give you home internet access without charging you a dime for it. You'll be limited to the 50 Mbps plan for this offer, but just like the one above, you can take the $30 monthly credit and apply it towards faster speeds.
- Los Angeles – Lastly, our readers in LA can buy one phone and get another for free. AT&T says this is available on "the latest smartphones", and you'll need to activate both phones on an AT&T Next plan while adding a new line of service.
