AT&T's prepaid plans are a great way to get reliable service without having to mess with pesky contracts, and today they're getting even better with lower monthly rates for people that sign up for automatic billing through AutoPay.

For $50/month, AT&T will sell you unlimited talk and text with 8GB of high-speed data. Starting today, customers that enroll in AutoPay will be able to take that price down to just $40/month. Additionally, the $65/month Unlimited plan is getting an increased AutoPay discount from $5 up to $10 – bringing the final price down to just $55/month.

Speaking of unlimited plans, the $85/month one (which can be taken down to $75/month with AutoPay) is getting upgraded to 10GB of monthly hotspot use each month from the previous 6GB allotment.

Lastly, AT&T is increasing its multi-line discounts. Paying for two active lines now sees a $10/month discount (up from $5/month) and four active lines now gets a $20/month savings (up from $15/month).

See at AT&T