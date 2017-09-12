AT&T is responding to T-Mobile's free Netflix with more free HBO.
AT&T is taking seriously the continued existential and financial threat that is T-Mobile. After the instigator carrier announced that starting September 12 it would offer free Netflix to all customers on its T-Mobile ONE plan with two or more lines, AT&T has fired back with a free HBO offer for its cheaper Unlimited Choice plan.
AT&T began offering free HBO in April to its customers on the more expensive Unlimited Plus package — Choice limits download speeds to 3Mbps and streaming quality to 480p — so this isn't a new development, but the addition of the popular channel certainly adds value to the less expensive unlimited option. A single line of Unlimited Choice starts at $60 while Unlimited Plus is $90 for the first line.
Which unlimited plan should you buy?
As with the previous offer, Unlimited Choice customers now get a $25 credit towards DirecTV Now, AT&T's over-the-top TV streaming service, which effectively reduces the cheapest $35 DirectTV Now offering to $10 per month.
AT&T has had a difficult time winning customers since it moved over to unlimited in February in response to T-Mobile and Verizon. While the company added 2.8 million phone subscribers in the previous quarter, it lost nearly 90,000 high-value postpaid customers — the ones that subscribe to unlimited plans — which dragged down the mostly-positive results. AT&T is in the final stages of buying HBO parent company, Time Warner, which is currently making its way through regulatory approval in the U.S.
Reader comments
AT&T brings free HBO to its cheaper unlimited plan
I'm on T-Mobile One plan with 3 lines. They said I don't qualify
I'm in the "old" AT&T Unlimited plan. I might just ante up to the Unlimited Plus for the tethering and HBO.
I would lose it if it was me. I never trust AT&T newer plans. I'm surprised they haven't killed anyone yet with the old plan. IMO
I've not been asked to move away from mine...yet. The only appeal for me with the new plans is the tethering, but that was it. Paying more for basically the same plan didn't make sense.
Have to have direct TV?
Hey carriers, instead of "free" video services, how about you just make the normal service cheaper? Yeah I know that won't happen....
directv or uverse