This would prevent AT&T from working with Huawei on 5G developments.
This past week has been a rough one for Huawei. The company's plans to launch its Mate 10 Pro flagship phone on AT&T and Verizon were scrapped during CES 2018, and shortly after this, a bill was proposed to prevent all government agencies from using Huawei's network equipment.
According to a new report from Reuters, lawmakers in the United States are now trying to convince AT&T to cut its commercial ties with Huawei as a result of national security concerns.
This might not sound like a big deal for consumers, but this has the potential for some hefty repercussions. By eliminating its commercial relationship with Huawei, AT&T would no longer be able to work with the company on developing new 5G network technology or sell any Huawei phones on Cricket Wireless (AT&T's more affordable MVNO).
Following this report, Lu Kang, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, said:
We hope that China and the United States can work hard together to maintain the healthy and stable development of trade and business ties. This accords with the joint interests of both.
In addition to targeting Huawei, lawmakers are also pressuring AT&T to stop any potential business plans with China Mobile – a wireless service provider in China that applied (and was rejected) to do business in the United States back in 2011.
Reader comments
Unfortunate to say the least.
Just making things harder.
I have obviously missed something. What is the issue with Huawei vs all the other Chinese tech companies that make most of the other things that we all use every day? Just curious.
They are afraid that people/people's data will be given or listened to/by chinese gov, but yet they still allow them to sell phones in us.
These US lawmakers do know that the US is heavily in debt to China...?
Not relevant to the conversation.
If you ask me, it sure doesn't make any sense. The competition would have been a good thing for consumer's! Is it really a threat?
No it's not a threat to consumers but the loss of lobbying money from companies like Apple, Samsung, Etc, would be a large hit to our politicians.
Wonder who is pressuring the government? Apple? Samsung?
All of the above. You do know that all these companies spend a lot of money lobbying our politicians for there own benefit.
So my computer, phone, router, etc. can be built in a Chinese factory by a Chinese worker but they don't want me to buy a Chinese phone manufactured by a Chinese factory. Hypocritical.
I believe the fear is that these Chinese companies are affiliated directly with their Communist government. That being the case, a Chinese owned company that controls both the hardware and software on your phone could potentially do all sorts of things at the direction of the government.
That's a lot different than the Chinese government trying to tell say Apple or Google to go do something that Apple or Google would consider illegal or unethical. Apple and Google would tell them to go pound sand. That's important to me. It should be important to all of you.
Now if we're talking about a Chinese company who might be partially/fully controlled by their government, do you feel as safe? Unfounded or not, I sure wouldn't.
That's the winning formula. Everyone these days wants to control design and distribution. "On my terms".