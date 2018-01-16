This would prevent AT&T from working with Huawei on 5G developments.

This past week has been a rough one for Huawei. The company's plans to launch its Mate 10 Pro flagship phone on AT&T and Verizon were scrapped during CES 2018, and shortly after this, a bill was proposed to prevent all government agencies from using Huawei's network equipment.

According to a new report from Reuters, lawmakers in the United States are now trying to convince AT&T to cut its commercial ties with Huawei as a result of national security concerns.

This might not sound like a big deal for consumers, but this has the potential for some hefty repercussions. By eliminating its commercial relationship with Huawei, AT&T would no longer be able to work with the company on developing new 5G network technology or sell any Huawei phones on Cricket Wireless (AT&T's more affordable MVNO).

Following this report, Lu Kang, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, said:

We hope that China and the United States can work hard together to maintain the healthy and stable development of trade and business ties. This accords with the joint interests of both.

In addition to targeting Huawei, lawmakers are also pressuring AT&T to stop any potential business plans with China Mobile – a wireless service provider in China that applied (and was rejected) to do business in the United States back in 2011.

