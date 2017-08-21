AT&T has announced a new tablet that plugs into its DIRECTV service.

Cellular-connected tablets have been around since the first iPad, letting users connect to the Internet even when they're not around Wi-Fi. This was typically associated with light web browsing, as streaming video over a cellular connection is a fast way to burn through a data cap. As more carriers have brought back unlimited plans and zero rating for certain services, the ability to use a tablet as an on the go streaming device has become easier than ever.

To that end, AT&T has announced a first party tablet centered around content consumption. The AT&T Primetime Tablet is designed specifically for DIRECTV subscribers. In fact, it requires a monthly subscription to DIRECTV for users to buy the device in the first place.

As for specifications, the only directly mentioned specs are the 10-inch, 1080p display, and the 9,070 mAh battery. AT&T does not list which version of Android the tablet runs, but based on the fact the product page mentions "built-in split screen features," we can presume it uses some version of Android 7.0 Nougat. The tablet will use a custom home screen with gestures for quickly accessing DIRECTV when you just need to watch TV right this second. The spec sheet mentions users will be able to stream to two separate Bluetooth headsets of speakers, which is a very neat feature (but not necesarily part of the Bluetooth 5.0 spec) The device also features dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos and 4 audio presets.

Existing AT&T Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Choice customers can add the Primetime tablet to their existing plans for an additional $20 per month. The device can also be purchased on its own for $29.99 per month for 2 years, totaling $719.76. The Primetime Tablet will be available on AT&T's online store on in physical retail stores beginning August 25.

